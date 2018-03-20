Hudson County Community College Jobs Fair April 2018

Hudson County Community College Invites Job Seekers

to Get an Edge on a New Career at the

College’s April 17 Job Fair

There are those who have created professional profiles on LinkedIn and combed through job search sites like Indeed, but find their resumes seem to get lost in an online shuffle. Now is the time for those individuals to polish their elevator speeches and pitch them directly to prospective employers at the upcoming Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Job Fair.

Job fairs continue to be one of the most effective ways for current students, college graduates, and seasoned professionals to find employment. The face-to-face interaction with company representatives provides a direct link to launch a new career path.

Hudson County Community College will host the FREE Job Fair on Tuesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center. The event is open to HCCC students and graduates seeking employment as well as the entire community. Last year’s event attracted more than 1,000 job seekers.

To attain the most out of the event, job seekers are encouraged to target a handful of employers, bring at least 10 copies of their resumes, and take notes during conversations with company representatives. They are also advised to do their homework about companies of interest, and to remember that companies fill a variety of positions, across dozens of job sectors.

This year’s event will feature private- and public-sector industries – including law enforcement, healthcare, transportation, education, banking and finance, insurance, logistics, retail, social services, computer technology, hospitality, and others.

Employers participating at the Job Fair include, but are not limited to, the following:

American Document Solutions

American Pool

ASA College

Baron Staffing

CareFinders Total Care

Chick-fil-A Newport Centre

Cognizant

Compass Group/ FLIK Hospitality

David Lerner Associates

ESS/Source4Teachers

Flatbread Grill

Florence University of the Arts

FSA Promotions

Getaround

Gymboree Play & Music of Jersey City

Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons

Hudson Pool Management

Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services

Jersey City Economic Development Corporation

Jersey City Police Department

The Knowledge Group, LLC

Landmark Hospitality

Lyft

Mary Kay Cosmetics

MassMutual New Jersey-NYC

Maximum Quality Foods

Member Centers of Alaris Health

My Limousine Service Chauffeur

National Public Seating

New Jersey Department of Corrections

New York Cruise Lines

New York Life

New York State Department of Civil Service

PeopleReady (a Trueblue Company)

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Public Consulting Group

Push to Cart

QuickChek

Silvercar, Inc.

Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training

Sodexo

Source4Teachers

Super Soccer Stars

Trout Lake Retreats/International Sports Camp.

The Arc of Essex County

Whole Foods Market

YAI/NIPD-NJ

Youth Advocate Program

Job Seekers can register at tinyurl.com/HCCCJobfairReg

Recruiters interested in a table can register at https://hudsonjobfair.eventbrite.com/

For more information, call 201-360-4184 or email career@hccc.edu.

# # #