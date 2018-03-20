Hudson County Community College Jobs Fair April 2018

Hudson County Community College Invites Job Seekers
to Get an Edge on a New Career at the
College’s April 17 Job Fair
There are those who have created professional profiles on LinkedIn and combed through job search sites like Indeed, but find their resumes seem to get lost in an online shuffle. Now is the time for those individuals to polish their elevator speeches and pitch them directly to prospective employers at the upcoming Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Job Fair.
Job fairs continue to be one of the most effective ways for current students, college graduates, and seasoned professionals to find employment. The face-to-face interaction with company representatives provides a direct link to launch a new career path.
Hudson County Community College will host the FREE Job Fair on Tuesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center. The event is open to HCCC students and graduates seeking employment as well as the entire community. Last year’s event attracted more than 1,000 job seekers.
To attain the most out of the event, job seekers are encouraged to target a handful of employers, bring at least 10 copies of their resumes, and take notes during conversations with company representatives. They are also advised to do their homework about companies of interest, and to remember that companies fill a variety of positions, across dozens of job sectors.
This year’s event will feature private- and public-sector industries – including law enforcement, healthcare, transportation, education, banking and finance, insurance, logistics, retail, social services, computer technology, hospitality, and others.
Employers participating at the Job Fair include, but are not limited to, the following:
- American Document Solutions
- American Pool
- ASA College
- Baron Staffing
- CareFinders Total Care
- Chick-fil-A Newport Centre
- Cognizant
- Compass Group/ FLIK Hospitality
- David Lerner Associates
- ESS/Source4Teachers
- Flatbread Grill
- Florence University of the Arts
- FSA Promotions
- Getaround
- Gymboree Play & Music of Jersey City
- Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons
- Hudson Pool Management
- Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services
- Jersey City Economic Development Corporation
- Jersey City Police Department
- The Knowledge Group, LLC
- Landmark Hospitality
- Lyft
- Mary Kay Cosmetics
- MassMutual New Jersey-NYC
- Maximum Quality Foods
- Member Centers of Alaris Health
- My Limousine Service Chauffeur
- National Public Seating
- New Jersey Department of Corrections
- New York Cruise Lines
- New York Life
- New York State Department of Civil Service
- PeopleReady (a Trueblue Company)
- Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Public Consulting Group
- Push to Cart
- QuickChek
- Silvercar, Inc.
- Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training
- Sodexo
- Source4Teachers
- Super Soccer Stars
- Trout Lake Retreats/International Sports Camp.
- The Arc of Essex County
- Whole Foods Market
- YAI/NIPD-NJ
- Youth Advocate Program
Job Seekers can register at tinyurl.com/HCCCJobfairReg
Recruiters interested in a table can register at https://hudsonjobfair.eventbrite.com/
For more information, call 201-360-4184 or email career@hccc.edu.
