HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE- INDIE FEMALE FILMMAKERS March 2 through April 28

The Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with director Delaney Buffett has put together an all-star lineup of short films by female filmmakers which will be screened at the Dineen Hull Gallery Atrium. Screenings will take place between March 2 and April 28.Film shorts include First MatchKid Warrior: The Xiuhtezcatl Martinez StoryNew Deep South: KaylaRun Mama Run and The Spring. All of the short films will be shown on each of the screening dates (see below).

The screenings are open to the general public and admission is FREE. Films will be screened at the Dineen Hull Gallery Atrium at 71 Sip Avenue, 6th Floor.
 
Screening Dates & Times:


Friday, March 2
7:30 pm
 
Wednesday, March 14 
12:00 pm (noon)
 
Thursday, March 15
12:00 pm (noon)
 
Thursday, April 12
2:00 pm
 
Tuesday, April 17
10:00 am & 6:30 pm
 
Saturday, April 28
1:30 pm

Read Full Film Descriptions & Director Bios the HCCC Website

Dineen Hull Gallery Atrium
71 Sip Ave., 6th Floor
 
