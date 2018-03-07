HOBOKEN STORM INFORMATION

Winter Storm Warning Issued; Drivers Reminded to Move Vehicles from Snow Emergency Routes as Plowing in the City has Commenced.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area with a forecast for 12 to 14 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Crews from the Department of Environmental Services have begun plowing city streets.

Parking Prohibited on Snow Routes

Drivers are reminded that parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes when streets are snow covered or when a snow emergency is declared. Vehicles parked on snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The decision on when to tow vehicles from snow routes is made by the Office of Emergency Management based on road conditions.

This is necessary to move police, fire, ambulances, and snow plows throughout Hoboken in time of emergency for the safety and welfare of all our citizens. Emergency Snow Routes in Hoboken are labeled with street signs that read “No Parking When Road Is Snow Covered.” A map of snow routes is available at www.hobokennj.gov/snow.

Snow Emergency Routes & No Parking Permitted:

Washington Street (Both Sides)

Observer Highway – (Both Sides) Henderson St to Hudson St

Willow Avenue West Side – Observer Hwy to 11th St

3rd Street – North Side – Jackson St to River St

4th Street – South Side – River St to Jackson St

5th Street- South Side – Clinton St to River St

9th Street – North Side – Clinton St to River St

13th Street – North Side – Washington St to Madison St

13th Street – South Side – Washington St to Hudson St

Discounted Garage Parking

The City of Hoboken will provide reduced rate $5 per day parking in municipal Garage B (located on 2nd Street between Hudson and River Streets) and Garage D (215 Hudson Street) for residents with a valid Resident parking permit or Temporary parking permit placard through 8am Thursday morning. In addition, Hoboken residents with disabilities who possess either a handicapped license plate or hang tag for their permitted vehicle may also park in the Midtown garage (371 4th Street) for the same reduced rate. Garage parking space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. When discounted parking is offered, garages frequently fill before the start of the discount period. Residents who wish to park in the garage outside of the discounted hours will be charged the regular garage fees durin

g non-di

scount hours.

Keeping Sidewalks Clear

Property owners/occupants are reminded that they have six hours after the completion of a storm to remove snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property, along with adjoining wheelchair ramps or curb cuts. Residents are urged to assist elderly or disabled neighbors with clearing snow from their properties. It is illegal to shovel snow back onto streets or onto fire hydrants. The City is responsible for clearing sidewalks around City-owned properties.

The City performs proactive inspections and also relies on citizen complaints to help identify those property owners that are not meeting sidewalk safety requirements. The vast majority of property owners comply with these regulations, but the City will issue fines to those who do not keep sidewalks clear.

Reporting Problems

To report an unplowed street, unshoveled sidewalk, or other problem, residents can submit an online complaint via www.hoboken311.com or via the Hoboken 311 mobile application.

