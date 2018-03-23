CarePoint Health Teams Up with AngelaCARES Inc. and Inserra ShopRite

Goal to Educate Over 100 Local Seniors During National Nutrition Month

Free “Lunch & Learn Series” Focuses on Healthy Nutrition to help Senior Citizens Live Longer, Healthier Lives

March is National Nutrition Month and CarePoint Health is teaming up with AngelaCARES Inc. and Inserra ShopRite to help educate over 100 local senior citizens about steps they can take to improve their health through better nutrition to lead longer, healthier lives through a free seminar as part of its Lunch & Learn Series at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 23 at The Bethune Center at 140 MLK Drive.

The seminar, which is free and open to the public, will include a healthy lunch provided by CarePoint Health and Inserra ShopRite nutritionist Lynette Hem-Lee will discuss such topics as how to eat and live healthy, reduce cholesterol, manage diabetes, boost energy and strengthen the immune system, improve skin conditions and think more clearly.

“March is National Nutrition Month and we wanted to find a way to bring valuable nutrition tips to the seniors in our community,” said Angela McKnight, founder and CEO of the non-profit organization AngelaCARES Inc. “This seminar will help over 100 seniors better understand how nutrition can help ease some of their health conditions and some of the simple things they can do to live a healthier and longer life. We are thankful to CarePoint Health and Inserra ShopRite for donating their time and services to make this event a success.”

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign created annually in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

Lynette Hem-Lee, RDN, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Inserra ShopRite, will feature the Lunch & Learn workshop around “Slowing the Aging Process,” which will focus on important nutrients and their role in metabolism. This information which will be presented in an easy fun filled format with examples and participants will gain a better understanding of the importance of a variety of healthier food options to promote long life, or manage certain illnesses.

“CarePoint Health through our Lunch & Learn Series works to connect community members with valuable heath education tools on a wide variety of topics,” said Randy Minniear, Executive Vice President of External Affairs at CarePoint Health. “While we often hold these events at one of our three hospitals in Bayonne, Hoboken and Jersey City, through partnerships with organizations like AngelaCARES we are able to bring health education directly to the community.”

Any senior citizens wishing to attend the free Lunch & Learn seminar should contact AngelaCARES Inc. at 201-685-7273.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint leverages a network of top doctors, nurses and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor’s office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. And at CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visitwww.carepointhealth.org.

About AngelaCARES Inc.

AngelaCARES, Inc. (ACI) is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization incorporated on October 20, 2011. Our motto is “A Passion to Care. The Ability to Help.” Our vision is to encourage a caring and helpful world. Our mission is to serve as an advocate and support system for senior citizens, a support system for senior caregivers and a mentor to the youth by educating and empowering them to volunteer. We are committed to strengthening communities by enhancing the quality of life through empowering our seniors, their caregivers, and the youth. Since inception, AngelaCARES has provided services to 2000+ seniors from the diverse communities of Jersey City and Bayonne (African American, Asians, Caucasians, Indians, Filipinos and Latinos), facilitated over 100 events/activities, and has collaborated/partnered with 50 organizations that service the community.