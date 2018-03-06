Bayonne Mayor Davis Honors Alexandra Ostendorf

Honored for achievements in sport: Alexandra Ostendorf (left) was honored at the recent statewide celebration for National Girls and Women in Sport Day at Seton Hall University. Mayor Jimmy Davis (right) presented her with a citation in recognition of her success in soccer at Bayonne High School. In the coming academic year, she will play soccer for Drew University.

Mayor Jimmy Davis presented a citation to Alexandra Ostendorf in recognition of her achievements in sport. She represented Bayonne and was honored at the statewide celebration for National Girls and Women in Sport Day at Seton Hall University on Sunday, February 4, 2018. The National Girls and Women in Sport Day was sponsored by the Women’s Sports Foundation; the National Women’s Law Center; the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition; and Girls, Inc.

Alexandra, a senior at Bayonne High School, earned her varsity letters in Girls’ Soccer. She has been accepted by Drew University, where Alex will play college soccer, beginning with the 2018-2019 academic year. Mayor Davis said, “The City of Bayonne is proud to join with the sponsors of National Girls and Women in Sport Day in honoring Alexandra Ostendorf. We wish Alex the very best with her college years and her future career.”