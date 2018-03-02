Bantry Boy’s in Concert Musical Monday’s at the Museum Bayonne

The Bantry Boys’ Concert at the Museum on Monday, March 5

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bantry Boys, a Bayonne-based Irish musical group, will have a concert at the Bayonne Community Museum on Monday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The concert is part of the Musical Mondays series which is sponsored by the City of Bayonne, the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone, and Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G).

The Bayonne Community Museum is located at 229 Broadway (9th Street).

The Bantry Boys are an Irish-American folk band that plays at numerous events each year in New Jersey and elsewhere. The Bantry Boys can sing numerous Irish favorites.

Over the years, the Bantry Boys have played with such popular Irish musicians as the Wolfe Tones, Paddy Reilly, the Furey Brothers, and Makem & Clancy. They have toured in Ireland on several occasions, and have been featured performers on various cruise ships.

The musical group’s name comes from Ireland. Bantry Bay is a body of water by West Cork in Ireland. The town of Bantry is at the head of the bay. It is a busy market town and fishing port.

The Bantry Boys’ concert is part of the Musical Mondays at the Museum series, Other Musical Mondays at the Museum concerts will include: members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on March 12; Party of Five on April 9; and Rich Casella on May 7.