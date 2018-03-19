ArtSCENE March 2018 IN AND AROUND HUDSON

WOMEN’S HISTORY EVENTS

BRIDGE ART GALLERY, 199 Broadway at 7th St, BOHO. www.bridgeartgallery.net. Thurs, Mar. 15, 6:30 pm: WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH SPEAKER SERIES. Fireside Chat with Michelle Richardson and Dr. Shaley V.K. Simms.

FILM

HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Ave, 6th Floor, JC. www.hcc.edu/cultural-affairs. (201) 360-4176. Now through Apr. 28: INDIE FILM FESTIVAL. “This indie film festival features a collection of short films conceived and directed by women filmmakers.” All films are show at all screenings, which are: Thurs, Mar 15 at 12 pm; Thurs, Apr12 at 2 pm; Tues, Apr 17 at 10 am. and 6:30 pm.; and Sat, Apr 28 at 1:30 pm. Screenings are open to the general public, and there is no charge for admission.

LOEW’S JERSEY CITY, 54 Journal Sq, JC. www.loewsjersey.org. Sat, Mar. 17 at 7 pm. Tix: $8 adults; $6 seniors. THE QUIET MAN starring Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne. This 1952 romantic comedy directed by John Ford is a classic with beautiful cinematography and a great screenplay.

ON STAGE

JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER, Merseles Studios, 337 Newark Ave, JC. www.jctcenter.org. Playreadings: Tues, Mar. 20, 7:30 pm, $5 donation: THE FOREST by Lia Romeo. Wed, Mar. 21, 7:30 pm, $5 donation: WISH BONE by Phoebe Farber. Fri, Mar. 23, 8 pm, Tix: $15-$20: 2B OR NOT 2 by Anna Pasquale. Tues, Mar. 27, 7:30 pm, $5 donation: THE OTHER WHITE MEAT by Erin Mallon. Wed, Mar. 28, 7:30 pm; $5 donation: PUSHING THE RIVER by Rosemary McLaughlin. (Pictured: Playwright/actor Anne Pasquale.)

ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS, 262 17th St, JC. (201) 918-6019; www.arthouseproductions.org. Tix: $25; $18 students/seniors. Thurs, Mar. 15-Sun, Apr. 1: GRACE, OR THE ART OF CLIMBING by L. M. Feldman. Directed by Adin Walker. “Faced with a painful chapter in her life and fighting the inertia of depression, Emm decides to enter the world of competitive rock-climbing. Her quest through the rugged and humorous terrain of physical training and personal relationships charts the journey of a young woman suspended between muscularity and vulnerability, falling and climbing, parents and children, and the ardor and grace of being human.”

AT THE GALLERIES

MANA CONTEMPORARY, 888 Newark Ave, JC. www.manacontemporary.org. 6th Floor; through June 29: Risking Life and Lens: A Photographic Memoir. “For nearly 40 years, Helen M. Stummer chronicled urban communities affected by economic hardship in New York and New Jersey. Working in the tradition of social documentary that Cornell Capa, ICP’s founder, termed “concerned photography,” Stummer focused on specific neighborhoods, blocks, buildings, and families over many years. Her intimate, poetic, and powerful images tell the stories of her subjects with compassion and real knowledge of their circumstances.” (Pictured: Danielle on 322 Rooftop, Newark, New Jersey, 1990, by Helen M. Stummer.)

313 Gallery, 313 Third St, JC. Opens Sat, Mar. 17, 5-10 pm and runs thru Sun, Mar. 25: PRESS GANG. A group show featuring 30 printmakers including Ahu Sulker, Alex Buzunov, Ana Benaroya, Anthony Boone, Barbara Seddon, Brad Benischek, Bruno Nadalin, Case Miller, Christo Pratt, Danny Hellman, Deirdre Kennedy, Eileen Ferara, Felipe Muhr, J. Ali, Juan Ramiro Torres, Julie Nadel, Keri Sheheen, Kimberley Wiseman, Laura Byrne, Ligang Luo, Lisa Conrad, Lucy Rovetto, Marina Kharkover, Mark Jacobson, Matt Kish, Olga Arkhipova, Onsmith, Sarah Fisthole, Stephen McKenzie, Victor Cayro, and Wendy Setzer.

JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER (JCTC), Merseles Studios, 337 Newark Ave, JC. www.jctc.org. Now showing: TRUTH, a group show featuring the work of Luis Alves Jr., Frank Ippolito, Alex Katsenelinboigen, Zoe Sua Kay, Jackie Lima, Beatrice M. Mady, Fermin Mendoza, Stacey Fasel, Tyber Sky Lentuk Murphy, Alex Pergament, Poramit Thantapalit, and Beverly Tu.

107 BOWERS GALLERY & ARTSPACE, 107 Bowers St, JC. www.107bowersgallery.com. Tues, Mar. 20, 5:30-7:30 pm. COLLECTORS CLUB TOUR. Hosted by Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery & 107 Bowers Gallery. “Join the next Collectors Club as we take a tour with Kristin J. DeAngelis, co-owner of 107 Bowers Gallery & ArtSpace. The mission of 107 Bowers Gallery is to be a hub of creative endeavors. Not just an art gallery where art is viewed and sold, but an ArtSpace embracing the creative journey and encouraging participation in the arts through advocacy, education and outreach.”

PANEPINTO GALLERIES, 70 Hudson St, JC. www.panepintogalleries.com. Hours: Mon-Fri, 9 am-6 pm. Runs through Tues, May 1: THROUGH THE EYES OF AN ARTIST. This group show features 70+ works by 56 artists from Jersey City, Hoboken, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island and the Bronx. The works represent each artist’s perception of contemporary life.

CLUBSCENE

FOX & CROW, 594 Palisade Ave, JC, www.foxandcrowjc.com. Fri, Mar. 16, 10-11:59 pm: SWINGADELIC. Thurs, Mar. 22, 8-10 pm, Dan O’DEA AND EAGLE RIDGE. Fri, Mar.23, 10-11:59 pm: PAUL ROSEVEAR AND VAL EMMICH. Sat, Mar. 24, 10 -11:59 pm: CAROLYN LIGHT. Thurs, Mar. 29, 8-10 pm: APOLLO SONDERS. Fri, Mar. 30, 10-11:59 pm: BENINGHOVE’S HANGMEN. Sat, Mar. 31, 10-11:59 pm: HEATHER HARDY & CHRISTINE SANTELLI. (Pictured: Dan O’Dea and Eagle Ridge.)

BRIGHTSIDE TAVERN, 141 Bright St, JC. www.brightsidetavern.com. Mon: Jazz Jam Session; Tues & Wed: Karaoke; Thurs: Open Mic Night; Fri: Comedy, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic; Sat & Sun, Brunch, Private Parties, Dance, Karaoke, Open Mic.

FOR THE KIDS

NEW PLANETARIUM

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER (LSC), Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Blvd, JC. (201) 200-1000; www.lsc.org. Now showing: One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure “Join Sesame Street friends in an out-of-this-world planetarium show!

Explore the night sky with Bird Bird, Elmo, and a friend from China named Hu Hu Zhu. In this show, you’ll learn about the Big Dipper, the North Star, the Sun and the Moon. The show is the newest feature at the JENNIFER CHALSTY PLANETARIUM AND LSC GIANT DOME THEATER at LSC, the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the Western Hemisphere. Only three others in the world—two in Japan and one in China—are bigger.

PUPPETS & THE BARD

JC THEATER CENTER, Merseles Studios, 337 Newark Ave, JC. www.jctcenter.org. Sun, Mar. 4, 18, 25 @ 1 pm; Tix $9-$10: Puppetworks presents PINOCCHIO. Puppetworks adaption of Carlo Collodi’s classic 1883 adventure tale of a marionette puppet come to life.” Tix: $9 & $10.

THE NEW VICTORY THEATRE, 209 W. 42nd St, NYC. (646) 223-3010; www.newvictory.org. Mar. 6-25: BLACK BEAUTY. “Andy McCuddy and his brother, Andy McCuddy (it’s a family thing), have fallen on hard times. When they discover their beloved copy of Black Beauty in the cozy horse trailer they call home, they take the bit firmly between their teeth and reenact portions of the page-turning adventure. Created by Andy Manley and Shona Reppe, the dream team behind White (New Vic 2015), and acclaimed storyteller Andy Cannon, this is BLACK BEAUTY as you’ve never seen it before. So saddle up and jump headlong into a tale where loneliness gives way to hope, friends become heroes and courage saves the day!”

SEND US YOUR ARTS LISTINGS. If you have an art opening or performances coming up including visual arts, performing arts and street arts, send an email to: riverviewobserver@gmail.com and we’ll list it in ARTScene. ALL ARTScene LISTINGS ARE FREE.