Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis prepares to cut the Ribbon at the new 5,496 Sq.ft Quick Check located at Bayonne Crossing Shopping Center.

Mayor Davis and Quick Check Whitehorse Station CEO Dean Durling, and The Bayonne City Council, along with other Quick Check management and employees and members of the Bayonne High School Band took part in the new store location ribbon cutting.

The new Quick Check also has 8 pumping stations,

47 parking spaces, indoor seating for 10 and is open 24 hours.