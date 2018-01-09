News from Bayonne for January 2018 -Bayonne Bridge Update -Black History Essay Contest

Bayonne Bridge Update

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has provided the City of Bayonne with updated information about Bayonne Bridge construction and demolition activities.

Demolition of piers (columns), steel, and roadway segments of the old version of the bridge has been completed in Bayonne’s residential areas. Demolition is taking place now between 1st Street and the Kill Van Kull.

Bridge construction (roadway segments) is taking place over Juliette Street.

Street closings: Margaret Street is closed until 2019. Juliette Street is closed until some point in early 2018. West 3rd Street is closed until mid-to-late 2018. Gertrude Street is closed until May 2018.

Black History Month Essay Contest Announced for Bayonne Students

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Youth Center have announced a Black History Month Essay Contest. The competition is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students who are residents of Bayonne.

The purpose of the contest is to honor African-Americans and their contributions to the City of Bayonne or Hudson County. Students competing in the contest must compose an essay discussing a particular African-American resident of the City of Bayonne or Hudson County (past or present). This person should inspire the student, due to his or her significant achievements that have had an impact on our society. This essay contest is an opportunity for the students to honor role models, community leaders, historical figures, or others. Essays will be judged on content, grammar, spelling, and facts.

The essay must address the following content: 1.) Discuss the contributions of this individual who has served to inspire and motivate. 2.) How has this person impacted the City of Bayonne or Hudson County?

Essay length should be 300 to 500 words. The essays are due by 4:30 p.m., Monday, January 22, 2018, and are to be dropped off at the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 630 Avenue C. Winners will be contacted on Monday, January 29. The winners and their immediate family members will be guests at Mayor Davis’s Jazz and Blues Social, which will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the Polish American Home. Three prizes will be awarded: $400 for first prize, $250 for second prize, and $100 for third prize.

Please address any questions about the contest by e-mail to either BayonneYouthCenter@yahoo.com or ALosonczy@BayNJ.org.