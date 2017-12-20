New Jersey Devils Players Visit All RWJBarnabas Health Hospitals in Annual Holiday Tradition

TODAY, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

NJ The New Jersey Devils will be making their annual holiday visit to all RWJBarnabas Health facilities. The visits are part of the annual tradition of the team visiting local medical centers, dating back to 1982 – the Devils’ first season in New Jersey. All Devils players will be in game jerseys, transported by staff, with giveaways in hand. As part of their “Season of Giving” holiday campaign this year, the players will visit with patients providing each with a special gift from the team.

TODAY, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – The visits will be between late morning, ending early in the afternoon, running 45 – 60 minutes in duration. See the full schedule below.

RWJBarnabas Health Facility

Visit Time

Attendees

Address

Clara Maass Medical Center

1:30/2:00

Kinkaid, Hayes, Moore

1 Clara Maass Drive, Belleville, NJ 07109

Jersey City Medical Center

1:30/2:00

Hall, Prout, Noesen

355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

RWJUH New Brunswick & BMSCH

1:45/2:15

Wood, Santini / Coleman, Butcher, Gibbons,

1 Robert Wood Johnson Place, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

RWJUH Somerset

10:00AM

Bruce Driver

30 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876

RWJUH Hamilton

12:15PM

NJ Devil

1 Hamilton Health Place, Hamilton Township, NJ 08690

Children’s Specialized Hospital (NB)

1:45/2:15

Mueller, Nico, Bratt

200 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

RWJUH Rahway

1:30/2:00

Zacha, Vatanen

865 Stone Street, Rahway, NJ 07065

Community Medical Center

10:00AM

NJ Devil

99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755

Monmouth Medical Center & The Unterberg Children’s Hospital

11:30AM

Ken Daneyko

300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

10:00AM

Ken Daneyko

600 River Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center & Children’s Hospital of NJ

1:30/2:00

Zajac, Lovejoy, Stafford

201 Lyons Avenue, Newark, NJ 07112

Saint Barnabas Medical Center

1:30/2:00

Greene, Johansson, Boyle

94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039

MEDIA RSVP: Press is invited to attend the event and should RSVP to Rebecca Smith at rsmith@randjsc.com or 908-801-1158 (cell) or 908-334-7917 (direct office line).

Background: RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) is the official healthcare provider of the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center, the home of the New Jersey Devils and sports and entertainment arena. RWJBH partners with the Devils on their grassroots programs as a way to support our mission of building healthier communities. These programs are a part of RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to health, wellness and living an active and healthy lifestyle. The Barnabas Health Hockey House, Prudential Center’s practice facility, is the epicenter of youth and amateur hockey in New Jersey and serves125,000 community members each year. The Barnabas Health Hockey House staff and RWJBarnabas Health’s team of specialty physicians and nutrition and wellness experts provide programming designed to promote optimal performance and good health, while building confidence, sportsmanship and life skills.