General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE DECEMBER 15th 2017

Music Broadway Bayonne for December 15th 2017. Sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone  the Music on Broadway program brings music back to Bayonne  combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local. 
 
See who’s performing at these  eight participating  restaurants and Bistro and Tavern  for Friday,  December 15, 2017
 Music Broadway Bayonne December 15, 2017
Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter