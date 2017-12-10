LIBERTY SAVINGS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PARTNERS WITH RESILIENT JC IN TRUE CREDIT UNION SPIRIT

(Pictured from left to right) Dr. Alexander Mirescu, Vice President Resilient JC, Maria Solorzano, President/CEO Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union, Karen Velasquez, Marketing/Business Development Officer Liberty Savings FCU, And Simon Pereira Shorey, President Resilient JC

Jersey City, NJ-In the wake of such recent natural disasters as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria and the terrorist events of recent years, recovery planning and resilience for cities is becoming an even more vital topic for community discussion. Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union under the guidance of its newly appointed CEO, Maria Solorzano, recognized this and seized the opportunity to partner with Resilient JC in their endeavors for Jersey City in Hudson County.

Resilient JC is under the direction of Simon Pereira Shorey, President, and Dr. Alexander Mirescu, Vice President. The not-for-profit NJ-based Corporation aims to support and augment disaster preparedness, response and relief initiatives for Jersey City, New Jersey. Mark Rowan, who for many years has served as a Supervisory Committee to the Credit Union Board, initially made the introduction with the belief that the credit union’s philosophy of serving the community walked hand-in-hand with Resilient JC’s mission to better prepare Jersey City to become a resilient and strong population. Solorzano and her Board could not have agreed more.

“One of the goals of Liberty Savings within the community is to position ourselves as a complete resource to the members and families we serve. This has and always will be what makes credit unions unique among financial institutions, our support of the community as a whole, not simply in financial aspects,” stated Maria Solorzano, “This is why, when Mark proposed our support of Resilient JC it made complete sense to us.”

Simon Pereira Shorey, President of Resilient JC said “We are deeply honored by this partnership with Liberty Savings. All aspects of the Jersey City community are becoming aware that growth and prosperity needs to be built on resilient foundations, and Liberty Savings is once again demonstrating its commitment to the people of Jersey City through leadership in this important area.”

For more information about Liberty Savings FCU, please visit www.lsfcu.org For additional information on Resilient JC, please contact Simon@resilientjc.org or visit www.facebook.com/resilientjc/

