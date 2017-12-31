Hudson County Community College To Hold Audition for After -School String Ensemble Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J. / December 29, 2017 – The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Department of Community Education will hold auditions for an After-school String Ensemble program during the week of January 15, 2018. The audition is open to all string players (violin, viola, cello, and bass) playing at or above Suzuki Book IV level.

The After-school String Ensemble program will be composed of experienced student players who wish to deepen their knowledge of music, and develop their artistic skills alongside peers. The program will concentrate on advanced technical and expressive skills in chamber and full ensemble settings. Students will receive weekly rotating group instruction with emphasis on technique development, musical expression, and collaborative playing. Public concerts will be given to enhance learning and reward accomplishment. The String Ensemble will run for 10 weeks from January 30 through April 24 at the Journal Square campus. The price is $350 per student.

The program will be led by Izabella Liss Cohen who has enjoyed a multifaceted career as a solo, chamber, and orchestra musician. She has worked with many great conductors, was a member of the Philharmonia Virtuosi, Westchester Chamber Orchestra, and American Russian Young Artists Orchestra, and has toured the U.S. and abroad.

Ms. Cohen is a dedicated music educator who ran a strings program for ten years at the Kent Place School in Summit, NJ while maintaining a private studio. She served as the Director of Chamber Music at InterSchool Orchestras of New York, and as chamber music coach for the NJ Youth Symphony.

A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Ms. Cohen is a graduate of Brooklyn College and Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with Burton Kaplan, Masao Kawasaki, and Itzhak Perlman. She made her New York recital debut in 2000 at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall as the winner of Artists International Auditions.

Membership for the After-school String Ensemble program will be very selective. Placement is done via the auditions process and at the discretion of the instructor. Audition requirements: Violin/Viola – any three octave scale and arpeggio and a solo piece of applicant’s choice. Cello/Double Bass – any two octave scale and arpeggio and a solo piece of applicant’s choice. Students may be asked to demonstrate standard bowing technique, and sight reading.

Additional information on the After-School String Ensemble program may be obtained by emailing: icohen@hccc.edu or calling 201-360-4224.

