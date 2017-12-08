CAREPOINT HEALTH-HOBOKEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER DONATES STUDENT LAPTOPS

CAREPOINT COMPUTER DONATIONS: Representatives of CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center and TRUE Mentors pose with children and the new computers. Pictured (from left) are: TRUE Mentors Board Treasurer James Sproule; Chris Lopez; HUMC Chief Operating Officer Ann Logan, PhD, RN; Pedro Gonzalez; TRUE Mentors Executive Director Katie Eades; and TRUE Mentors volunteer Peter Uwandi.



HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY — CarePoint Health–Hoboken University Medical Center donated 10 laptops for students in the TRUE Mentors program with a presentation at the Hoboken Dual Language Charter School.

TRUE Mentors is a Hoboken nonprofit offering a one-to-one mentoring program which matches children aged 7 to 17 with adult community leaders.

Among the students who will benefit the most from the 10 Google Chromebooks are those in TRUE Mentors’ Teen Internship Program, according to TRUE Mentors Executive Director Katie Eades.

Between 15 to 20 students go through the teen internship program each year and can benefit from the CarePoint Health laptop donations. College applications and job searches will be among the computers’ uses.

Eades said her group partners with Mission 50, a Hoboken business center.

Hoboken University Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Ann Logan said she was gratified that the hospital could assist the youth by making the donations.

