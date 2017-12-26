Ben Costanza Appointed Aide to Mayor Davis for Business and Economic Development

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that he has appointed Ben Costanza as an Aide to the Mayor. Costanza will work on economic development issues, business relations, and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Mayor Davis said, “As someone with experience in both business and government, Ben Costanza has the skills to help our administration continue our record of success with economic development.” Mayor Davis continued, “With the departure of Joe DeMarco from our office, we wanted to have someone to work with me and business Administrator/UEZ Coordinator Terrence Malloy on economic and business issues. Ben Costanza has the qualifications to assume these important responsibilities.”

Ben Costanza is a lifelong resident of Bayonne. He is the son of the late Antonio and Providenza Costanza, both of whom emigrated from San Giuseppe, Yato, Palermo, Sicily. He attended Kindergarten at Assumption School, and then transferred to Horace Mann for the rest of elementary school. Costanza graduated from Marist High School in 1974. He studied at St. John’s University in New York, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. The St. John’s graduate began his accounting career with the Titan Group, a real estate development company. At that firm, Costanza served as the accountant in charge of costs for large development projects. At that time, the Titan Group was one of the thirty largest development companies in the United States. Titan’s development projects included schools, roads, office buildings, and theaters.

Shortly after leaving the Titan Group, Costanza started his own business, Costanza and Providence Real Estate, specializing in property management, ownership, development, and sales. He served as Third Ward Council Member from 1986 to 1990, and as an Aide to the Mayor during the administration of former Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr.

In 1981, Costanza married his college sweetheart, Susan Foster. Together, they have four children and one grandson.