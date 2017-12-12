Bayonne Bridge Update

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has provided the City of Bayonne with updated information about Bayonne Bridge construction and demolition.

Demolition of old bridge piers (columns) has been completed in residential areas. Demolition is taking place now between 1st Street and the Kill Van Kull. The piers that are being demolished supported the old version of the Bayonne Bridge.

Bridge construction (pier erection/roadway segments) is taking place now between 4th Street and Juliette Street. Work on building footings is proceeding between West 1st Street and West 2nd Street.

In a letter addressed to residents of the Juliette Street area, the Port Authority has announced that it will be closing Juliette Street as early as Friday, December 15, to erect the new bridge support structure and to install the southbound roadway segments. According to the Port Authority, this closure is expected to last approximately six-to-eight weeks. While Juliette Street is closed, vehicles can continue to enter from Kennedy Boulevard or Avenue A for local access only. No through traffic can travel there under the Bayonne Bridge. Also during the closure, vehicles cannot park there under the Bayonne Bridge.