Ribbon Cutting for Lenox, New Luxury Residential Building in Jersey City

Mayor Fulop Joins Fields Development Group to Cut Ribbon for Lenox New Luxury Residential Building in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook Neighborhood

Leasing is Underway for Luxury Tower’s 255 Residences

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Nov. 13, 2017) — Mayor Steven M. Fulop and other Jersey City officials joined representatives of Fields Development Group yesterday to celebrate the grand opening of Lenox with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event marked the start of leasing at the new 15-story tower, which is the only new luxury residential development in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook neighborhood.

Located at 207 Van Vorst Street, Lenox comprises 255 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that are complimented by a thoughtfully-curated collection of high-end amenities rarely found in the Jersey City market, as well as more than 7,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The building’s modest but polished architecture that was imagined by Hoboken-based firm Marchetto Higgins Stieve to fit seamlessly into Paulus Hook’s existing landscape.

“As someone who lived in Paulus Hook for quite some time, it’s really terrific to see the changes that are happening, and the role that Fields is playing in the neighborhood’s evolution,” Mayor Fulop said. “It’s also been great to see the growth that Fields has experienced in recent years. It’s been inspiring to watch the company grow its business here, while employing Jersey City residents, and making a true difference in the community.”

The Fogarty Finger-designed residence interiors at Lenox are infused with high-end, aesthetically pleasing features and finishes that contribute to ease of living. The apartments, which range in size from approximately 430 to 1,530 square feet, feature spacious living areas with designer flooring, and stylish kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and fixtures, quartz countertops and sleek, modern cabinetry. Every residence features a washer and dryer, pendant lighting, and walk-in closets, and select residences feature private terraces.

The community offers a robust amenity package that includes a rooftop pool, 24/7 doorman and concierge, automated parking garage, Amazon Hub electronic package storage system, and a grand lobby that is activated with lounge areas, game rooms, and a café. Residents will also enjoy a fitness center with spin and yoga rooms and TRX equipment; electric car-charging stations; a dog run; common area washers and dryers for commercial style laundry; and Wi-Fi throughout all common spaces.

“We’re extremely excited to celebrate the opening of Lenox, which is a true game changer for renters who want to live in one of Jersey City’s most desirable neighborhoods, and are looking for more space and an amenity package that will enhance their lifestyle,” said James Caulfield, co-founder and partner of Fields Development Group. “In developing the building, we paid extreme attention to detail to ensure it exceeds high expectations of the modern renter. While the Jersey City luxury rental market is extremely competitive, we can confidently say that Lenox is a cut above any other building in the city.”

Located at the southern end of Jersey City’s Hudson waterfront, Paulus Hook provides residents with the best of both worlds. Primarily made up of brownstones and low-rise buildings that reflect its history and unique character, the neighborhood offers a serene environment, while its proximity to Newark Avenue, the Grove Street PATH, and adjacent neighborhoods such as Exchange Place, the Powerhouse Arts District and Liberty Harbor allows for some of the city’s best access to the PATH, light rail, ferry, shopping, dining and nightlife.

Prior to Lenox, the most recent new construction in the neighborhood was also developed by Fields. In 2012, the company opened Madox, a 131-unit building that reflected a strong demand for next-level amenities that were rare in Jersey City at the time.

“Through both our development and construction companies, Fields is heavily invested Jersey City,” said Robert Caulfield, co-founder and partner of Fields Development Group. “It’s been a pleasure working with the current administration to bring Lenox to life, and we look forward to working together going forward as part of our long-term commitment to this remarkable city.”

Bozzuto Management Company oversees property management for Lenox. To schedule a private tour, visit www.lenoxnj.com.

