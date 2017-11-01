Quan Yin -The Goddess Code by Radhaa Nilia-What you are reading!

Radhaa Nilia is the founder and creatress of the Goddess Code Academy, a mystical school for the modern Goddess. Her vision for this work is to serve women through transformative education and empowerment. The Academy offers training and certification programs for all who are drawn to it. As an intuitive teacher, coach, and holistic healer, Radhaa is a fifth-generation Shaman who empowers women to heal their heart and soul wounds.

You can order Radhaa’s healing workbook:

Quan Yin Goddess Code Activations here: https://www.amazon.com/Quan-Yin-GODDESS-ACTIVATIONSTM-Workbook-ebook/dp/B076WWLB6W

Sponsored post