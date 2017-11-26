 New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 14A Construction

THREE WEEK SCHEDULE AS OF NOVEMBER 24, 2017 The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks: Toll Plaza East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues. During the evenings of 11/30/17 and 12/01/17, 8:00PM to 5:00AM, temporary traffic holds of northbound Avenue E at 52nd Street and Toll Plaza traffic entering the Turnpike will be utilized to erect new sign structures. This work will be supported by State and Bayonne Police. Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE) Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Fall of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed. Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout New roadway construction on Avenue E between 51st Street and 53rd Street continues. New roadway construction continues on the west side and east side of Avenue E, from 52nd Street to 51st Street. A new work zone was created in the Toll Plaza area in support of new sign structure work. Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard) Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle Ramp roadway construction continues. Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues. Ramp Area East of Route 440 New ramp construction continues. ### 1-800-671-6872, or email If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you. For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here