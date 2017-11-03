General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE NOVEMBER 3RD, 2017

Now in its ninth    week Music Broadway Bayonne  November 3rd, 2017 sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone brings Music back to Broadway combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local. 
See who’s performing at these eighth   participating  restaurants and Bistro and Tavern  for Friday, October 27th, 2017
