Now in its ninth week Music Broadway Bayonne November 3rd, 2017 sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone brings Music back to Broadway combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local.
See who’s performing at these eighth participating restaurants and Bistro and Tavern for Friday, October 27th, 2017
Share this:
A lifestyle and entertainment publication serving the Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Weehawken, West New York, North Bergen, Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Secaucus and Guttenberg Waterfront Communities