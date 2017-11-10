Music Broadway Bayonne November 10, 2017

Music Broadway Bayonne for November 10th 2017,now in its tenth week. Sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone the Music on Broadway program brings music back to Bayonne combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local.
See who’s performing at these four participating restaurants and Bistro and Tavern for Friday, November 10, 2017
