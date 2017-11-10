Live Music in Bayonne, Live On Stage, Music Views

Music Broadway Bayonne November 10, 2017

Music Broadway Bayonne for November 10th 2017,now in its tenth    week. Sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone  the Music on Broadway program brings music back to Bayonne  combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local. 
 
See who’s performing at these  four   participating  restaurants and Bistro and Tavern  for Friday, November 10, 2017
 

