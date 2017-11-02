Jersey City Medical Center to Hold ‘Race for JCMC EMS’ Event at RPM Raceway

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Oct. 31, 2017) – Jersey City Medical Center will hold the first-ever “Race for JCMC EMS” at RPM Raceway, 99 Caven Point Road, Jersey City, on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests at the inaugural event have an opportunity to drive on two tracks and will be able to learn more about Jersey City Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services, CPR training, health screenings and other programs and services offered by the Medical Center.

This event will be free for the first 300 pre-registered guests. Free entry tickets will be available by registering online and will include access to each of the raceway’s two tracks.

The event will raise awareness about Jersey City Medical Center’s EMS Department which provides both Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support and 9-1-1 communications to all of Jersey City, as well as Advanced Life Support and 9-1-1 communications to greater Hudson County.

“Jersey City has some of the highest survival rates in the nation, thanks to JCMC’s Emergency Medical Services and our state-of-the-art technology,” said Robert Luckritz, Jersey City’s Executive Director of Emergency Medical Services. “Our medical responders are first on the scene when lives are on the line and every second counts.”

The department has earned national recognition for its average response time of 4 minutes, 26 seconds – well below the U.S. average of 9 minutes – and its cardiac arrest survival rate is nearly double the national average. During 2016 alone, it responded to more than 90,000 calls for emergency service.

Members of the JCMC EMS department also serve as first responders to all regional disasters, including 2016 train station derailment in Hoboken, the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” crash of Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“We want our community to get to know our EMS team and the entire Medical Center, before a medical emergency,” said Joseph F. Scott, President and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center. “We are proud to provide the highest quality, life-saving care for our residents and want all our neighbors in Hudson County to meet and support their first responders.”

Free tickets to the “Race for JCMC EMS” Event are available for up to 300 guests after completing the registration form here: https://www.barnabashealth.org/RaceforJCMCEMS

Attending media should RSVP by contacting Sharon Ambis at Sharon.Ambis@rwjbh.org or 551-229-3506

###