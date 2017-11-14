JC FRIDAYS CELEBRATES THE WINTER SEASON WITH A FULL LINEUP OF ARTS EVENTS

TAKING PLACE ACROSS JERSEY CITY

Taking Place on Friday, December 1, 2017

A City-Wide, All-Day Celebration of Art & Culture in Jersey City

Winter is quickly approaching, and Art House’s JC Fridays December 1st, 2017, will kick off the season with 25 exciting visual and performing arts events! Come out and celebrate with this city-wide festival on Friday, December 1, 2017. Restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces throughout Jersey City will showcase a variety of art-related happenings including visual exhibitions, live music, performance acts, educational demonstrations, and more. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talent; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works. Held quarterly, thousands of residents pour out to experience these artists’ latest works and to revel in the joy art brings to the community.

Some highlights include (a complete list of events follows):

ART—6pm-10pm EONTA SPACE presents “Isabelle Garbani’s Mass Suicide.” Isabelle Garbani’s Mass Suicide, an environmental installation of consumerist by-products brought by the public to Eonta Space, and fashioned into a jungle of ropes (the most common of suicidal implements) reminds us to think long term about the wellbeing of our planet. Music by Cupkakos Moldinius. 34 Dekalb Ave (Dead End off of Van Reypen St), 201-536-1119. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

EDUCATIONAL—8pm-11pm IMAGO BEAUTY GROUP AND HONEY BAKERY presents “Live Music, Art, and Dancing for World AIDS Day.” We will have art by local artists, live music, and lots of fun. 673 Bergen Ave (Fairview/Duncan), 201-332-6100. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

PERFORMANCE— 5pm-9:30pm THE MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE CENTER presents “Bethune Night Out.” Bethune Night Out is where Culture and Community Unite. Come mingle, network and socialize in a warm and inviting atmosphere while you enjoy local talent including Live Music, Spoken Word, Dancing, Paint & Sip, the opening of our Art Gallery and our Holiday Market! 18 Years+ Only. 140 Martin Luther King Dr (Fulton/Dwight), 201-547-4565. Barrier-free.

MUSIC—5pm-2am FOX & CROW presents “Middle Blue: Live in the Parlour.” Music at 10pm. Funk-jazzers Middle Blue sound a lot like their name; their music sits in that special sweet spot between genres, ideas, dreams. Tonight you’ll hear songs by Alice Coltrane but also Robyn, not to mention rapturous original tunes that could only have come from the present moment. 594 Palisade Ave (Congress/Griffith), 201-984-2775. Family-friendly.

ART HOUSE—7:30pm-9pm SPERANZA THEATRE COMPANY presents “Speranza’s Seasonal Shorts with JC Fridays.” Join Speranza at Art House Productions for an evening of SEASONAL HOLIDAY SHORTS as part of this art-filled city-wide event, JC FRIDAYS. Each short play presented this evening has a holiday theme and YOU might even be lucky enough to end up ONSTAGE with these talented actors. 262 17th Street (Coles/Jersey), 201-918-6019. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

JC FRIDAYS LISTINGS

December 1, 2017

BERGEN AVENUE (ON AND AROUND)

(art)(educational) 7:30pm-8:30pm ST. PAUL’S CHURCH IN BERGEN presents “The World through My Lens.” The opening of an art exhibit of the ‘Pictures to Paintings’ by Esther Naipaul-Belenke, a member of St. Paul’s Church. Feast your eyes and ears on her oil paintings, their stories, and a little light music! 38 Duncan Ave (Bergen/Kennedy Blvd), 201-433-4922. Family-friendly.

GREENVILLE

(art)(film/video) 5pm-8pm PROJECT GREENVILLE presents “Winter Wonderland Weekend!” Join Project Greenville this Friday and Saturday as we celebrate our annual Winter Wonderland Weekend. A collection of winter, holiday, and New Years themed art and other creations. Bring a new or gently used toy for our collection box and have a cup of cocoa while checking out the show! 128 Winfield Ave (Ocean/Old Bergen Rd), 646-361-1858. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

GROVE (ON AND AROUND)

(art)(educational) 3pm-5pm HAZEL BABY & KIDS presents “Tiny Artists.” Hazel Baby & Kids invites accompanied children between the ages of 2 and 5 to create a winter collage as part of our Tiny Artists series. The pieces will then be displayed in our window for evening JC Fridays viewing. 199 Montgomery (Grove/Montgomery), 201-369-1999. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-8:30pm JCITY REALTY presents “The Art Project.” Visit the expansive gallery at 109 Columbus, featuring artworks by James Pustorino, Greg Brickey, Harriet Finck, and Bruce Halpin. 109 Christopher Columbus Dr (Christopher Columbus Dr/Grove), 201-714-7777. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE MAJESTIC THEATRE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION presents “Deborah Freedman A Better World.” New paintings from contemporary artist Deborah Freedman that capture the majesty and materiality of the observed and recorded natural world. (curated by Enrico Gomez for The Dorado Project). 222 Montgomery St (Barrow/Grove), 201-435-8000. Barrier-free.

HAMILTON PARK (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 5pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND HAMILTON SQUARE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION presents “Northeastern Light: Paintings by Pete Hocking and Gretchen Kummer McGinnis.” Plein Air & “Alla Prima” landscape paintings inspired by the natural environs of the artist’s themselves; Gretchen Kummer McGinnis in the Brandywine Valley, Pennsylvania and Pete Hocking on Outer Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 232 Pavonia Ave (Erie/McWilliams Pl), 201-435-8000. Barrier-free.

(art) 6pm-8pm HAMILTON HOUSE presents “The Art Project.” Tour solo lobby exhibits by Jean Paul Picard, Kim Wiseman, Robert Egert, Jodie Fink, Anthony Boone, Roger Sayre, Pat Lay, Michael Ensminger. 255 Brunswick St (9th/10th), 201-533-0333. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 7pm-9pm NOVADO GALLERY presents “Carlos Frias Art Opening at the Park Hamilton!” The Park Hamilton exhibits recent paintings by Artist Carlos Frias. On view: the artist’s colorful, lyrical abstractions that have the serious playfulness of Chagall and Miro. Runs through February 25. The Park Hamilton, 205 10th St (Erie/Manilla), 201-744-6713. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

THE HEIGHTS

(art) 6pm-9pm 107 BOWERS GALLERY & ARTSPACE presents “Stuff Your Stocking – Holiday Art Market.” The Holiday Art Market is back! All artwork priced at $250 and under (pre-tax). Photography, paintings, T-shirts, prints, and much more! See something you like? Purchase and take home immediately! Gifts for everyone… including you, (no judging here). Stuff your stocking for JC Fridays! 107 Bowers St (Central/Cambridge), 201.280.4821. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm KATIE DUFFY-MCGEEHIN, STARR TUCKER-ORTEGA, & JANE WESTRICK present “The Musician’s Building.” Enjoy art, meet the artists, and purchase works for sale. Refreshments will be served. Participating artists of the Musician’s Building include the below, and work in painting, sculpture, photography, & mixed media. Musician’s Building, 130 Central Avenue (Waverly/Prospect), 201-978-8287. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm PRIME GALLERY presents “Wandering Motion.” Exploring the world of light and motion through minimalism in multiple mediums of art. 315 Palisade Ave (Franklin/Ferry), 973-953-6497. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

JOURNAL SQUARE

(art)(film/video)(performance) 4pm-7pm JERSEY CITY ARTS COUNCIL AT SHUASPACE presents “The Streets of Jersey City.” Painting, photography, video, live performance and installation art by 12 artists, all inspired by the streets of Jersey City. 340 Summit Ave (Academy/Vroom), 917-859-4947. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-9pm THEDA SANDIFORD presents “Word to Live By.” When pithy inspirational quotes shared on social media are mashed up with mixed media art, this is what happens… these are the Words I Live By. 315 4th St, Garden Apartment (Coles/Monmouth), 917-627-9342. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

MCGINLEY SQUARE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 5pm-7pm FINE ARTS GALLERY AT SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY presents “Color as Noun, Pronoun and Verb.” Group painting exhibition featuring the work of Andrea Epstein, Alyce Gottesman, Candy Le Suer, and Gail Winbury. 47 Glenwood Ave, 5th floor (Bergen/Kennedy Blvd), 201-761-6484. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

NEWARK AVENUE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 7am-6pm GIA GELATO presents “Endangered Africans.” Extraordinary photographs taken in Africa by Lauren St. John of elephants and rhinos and other endangered animals. 281 Newark Ave (Monmouth/3rd), 201-216-0555. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-9pm GALLERY 495 presents “Mithila Art II.” A wide ranging selection of Mithila Art from north India on the border with Nepal featuring rarely seen work from the early 1970s as well as contemporary paintings including a series of 11″ x 14″ work on mermaids and on domestic scenes of a woman’s life. Casa Colombo Center for the Arts, 380 Monmouth St (Christopher Columbus Drive/Newark Ave), 201-936-3456. Family-friendly.

POWERHOUSE ARTS DISTRICT

(art) 6pm-8pm THE OAKMAN presents “The Art Project.” Take a tour of 14 Floors of Art- Susan Evans Grove, Hijo Nam, Ani Rosskam, Caridad Kennedy, KerryKolenut, Fukuko Harris, Bill Leech, Pat Lay, Karen Nielsen Fried, Injoo Whang, Alejandro Rubin, Szilvia Revesz, Jean-Antoine Norbert, David French. 160 First St (Marin Blvd/Provost), 201-685-0117. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm SHUSTER MANAGEMENT/THE ART HOUSE presents “The Art Project.” Tour 12 Floors of art by Elaine Hansen, Walter Roderiguez, Deirdre Kennedy, Tim Heins, Diane Tenerelli, David French, Joanie Gagnon SanChirco and more. Proceeds from sales benefit artists and teen classes at Bethune Center. 148 First St (Marin Blvd/Provost) 201-798-0928. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

WEST SIDE

(music)(performance) 7:30pm-9pm NJCU CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents “Songs from Our World.” NJCU’s Musical Theatre Workshop presents an evening of songs by contemporary musical theatre composers. FREE with RSVP. West Side Theatre, 285 West Side Ave (Fisk/Carbon), 201-200-3426. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art)(music) 8pm-1am WEST SIDE ARTS & MUSIC presents “JC Fridays at the Park Tavern.” Bands: Michael Clifford; The Yeti Shivers; Drum and a Tantrum; Artist: Sam Pullin. 575 West Side Ave (Communipaw/Roosevelt), 201-434-9253.

