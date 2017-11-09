Hudson County Community College Announcement

Hudson County Community College Announces the Retirement of Joseph D. Sansone, Appointment of Nicholas Chiaravalloti

November 9, 2017, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Glen Gabert, Ph.D. announced today that Joseph D. Sansone, the College’s Vice President for Planning and Development and Assistant to the President will retire effective February 28, 2018.

Dr. Gabert said the Board of Trustees has named Nicholas A. Chiaravalloti, J.D., Ed.D., to succeed Mr. Sansone. He will begin work at HCCC as Vice President for Planning and Development/Assistant to the President Designate effective December 1, 2017, and will assume full responsibility for that office on March 1, 2018.

Mr. Sansone is a lifelong resident of Hudson County. He attended Rutgers College and is a graduate of The American Institute of Banking. His career, which spans more than 50 years, began at First Jersey National Bank in Jersey City (which was later acquired by Natwest Bank), where he held senior positions in retail banking. Mr. Sansone worked for ChaseMellon Shareholder Services for several years as a Vice President of Correspondence and Lost Securities.

In 2001, Mr. Sansone joined Hudson County Community College as Executive Director of the College Foundation and was also named Vice President for Development and Assistant to the President. He is and has been active in several community and professional organizations, including Hudson Hospice, Rotary Club of Jersey City-Daybreak, the American Conference on Diversity, Securities Information Center of the SEC Lost Securities Program – New York, Institutional Advancement Affinity Group of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, Destination Jersey City, Northeast Jersey Bankers Association, West Hudson/South Bergen Optimist Club, Pavonia Girl Scout Council, Hoboken Salvation Army, and Hoboken Kiwanis.

HCCC Board of Trustees Chair William J. Netchert, Esq. said: “Joseph Sansone has been tireless in his efforts on behalf of the College’s students. Under his leadership, the HCCC Foundation has flourished and grown in a way that benefits all the people of Hudson County and especially our Hudson County Community College students. I know I speak on behalf of the entire Board of Trustees when I say that we are very grateful to Joe, and wish him the very best.”

“For nearly twenty years Joe Sansone has been an integral part of the College’s administration,” said Dr. Gabert. “Over the years, the Foundation has awarded more than 1,625 scholarships totaling more than $2,650,000 to deserving students. We now have a program to help incoming students prepare to succeed in their college work. Cultural enrichment programs are offered for the entire community. The Foundation Art Collection now includes more than 1,000 works of art. It has been my honor to work with Joe and we are eternally grateful for all he has done.”

“Dr. Chiaravalloti brings extensive knowledge of higher education and valuable experience in working with the people of our community to his new position at Hudson County Community College. We look forward to working with him and Joe Sansone during the transition period and the future,” Dr. Gabert stated.

A lifelong member of the Bayonne community who holds a Bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America, Dr. Chiaravalloti earned his law degree from Rutgers School of law, and Doctorate of Higher Education Leadership from Saint Peter’s University. His professional academic experience includes serving for the past six years at Saint Peter’s University where he was Executive Director of the Guarini Institute for Government and Leadership, Associate Vice President for International Outreach/Community Engagement, and a Father John Corridan Fellow.

Dr. Chiaravalloti’s legal experience includes founding the consulting firm ANJ, LLC, serving as a partner in the law firm of Weiner and Lesniak, LLP, founding and serving as partner of Magis Strategies and Chiaravalloti, LLC. Chiaravalloti has served at the local, state and federal levels of government – as Executive Director of the Bayonne Local Redevelopment Authority, and as State Director to U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. Since 2016, he has served as Assemblyman representing the constituents of New Jersey’s 31st Legislative District.

“Dr. Chiaravalloti’s dedication to the people of Hudson County, his appreciation of higher education, and his own background and professional experience are assets that will contribute to his new work at Hudson County Community College,” Mr. Netchert said. “We look forward to welcoming him, and to working with him in continuing the College’s important mission of providing high quality educational opportunities for all the people of our community.”

