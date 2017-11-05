Hoboken Artists Studio Tour – Sunday, November 5th, 12pm-5pm

The Hoboken Artists Studio Tour is a free self-guided walking tour of artists’ studios, galleries, and group exhibitions featuring over 100 participating artists.

Visitors will have a chance to meet the artists, photographers, sculptors and artisans and witness the creative process at work. Even poets, musicians and performance artists will be on hand to make your day a memorable one.

Tour guide and map is available in the October 28th edition of The Hoboken Reporter which can be picked up at Hoboken City Hall (94 Washington Street) on the day of the event (noon to 5pm) or downloaded from: http://hobokennj.gov/content/wp-content/uploads/Art-Tour-Guide.FInal-Version.2017.pdf