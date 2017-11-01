Frick Collection Museum Passes Available Bayonne Residents

Mayor Jimmy Davis and Library Director Sneh Bains announced that the Bayonne Public Library has purchased four passes for free admission to the Frick Collection, located at 1 East 70th Street in Manhattan. The Frick Collection is an internationally recognized art museum known for its distinguished Old Master paintings, such as those by Rembrandt, Bellini, Vermeer, and Goya, as well as outstanding examples of European sculpture and decorative arts.

Library patrons may borrow the passes for a period of two nights. You must be a current Bayonne resident with a Bayonne Public Library card in good standing to borrow the passes. Access to the passes will be on a first-come first-served basis, and is subject to availability.

For more information about the passes, please call the Library’s Reference Department at 201-858-6980. For more information about the Frick Collection, including museum hours, please visit www.frick.org, or call 212-288-0070. Please note that children under 10 are not admitted to the museum.