Dennis and Austin Wright Sr. Are Inducted Into Don Nagel’s Isshin-Ryu Karate Hall of Fame with Recognitions Awards for Their U.W.A. Champion Students

On October 14th 2017, Bayonne’s Team Wright received recognition awards as Isshyn-Ryu World Hanshis. Dennis and Austin Wright Sr. were inducted into A.O.K.A., Inc. Isshin-Ryu Karate Hall of Fame for their years of dedication, loyalty, championship winnings. The Wrights are three Generations of Isshin-Ryu Karate Students who are NJ Strong, with three locations in Bayonne and Jersey City, New Jersey!

Top Rated Instructors and Competitors that received Recognition Awards were: Kenneth Jackson Sr., Outstanding Sensei, Outstanding Isshin-Ryu Warrior Competitor, Kenneth Jackson Jr., and Junior Competitor of the year is Samir O’Neill. All competitors have won numerous1st places in Various Isshin-Ryu Sanctioned Tournaments Kumite, Kata, and Weapons over the last decade. Dennis and Austin Wright Sr. are few of Isshin-Ryu Karate’s best! International World Champions, in Kickboxing, Karate, and Jujitsu and Self Defense. Dennis and Austin Wright were both given the one of the highest recognitions Inductions known as the “Guardians of Isshin-Ryu.”

All students train under the direct supervision of Grand Masters (Hanshi) Austin Wright Sr., who is an original A.O.K.A. member. Austin is the Highest Ranking School Owner of Isshin-Ryu Karate 8th Dan in Bayonne, NJ. Mr. Austin Wright holds a 9th Dan Grade in Judo.-Jujitsu Combative Arts and a Soke-Dai Rank 10th Dan in Universal Warrior Martial Arts.

For more information on beginners classes, call (201)437-1820, or visit www.karatenjmma.com.