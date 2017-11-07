Most Civilian Offices at Bayonne City Hall Closed for Election Day

Most civilian offices at City Hall in Bayonne will be closed for Election Day, Tuesday, November 7. The City Clerk’s Office will be open for purposes of election administration.

Bayonne Municipal Court will be closed. Regular garbage pick-ups will take place on Broadway . Scrap metal recycling will take place throughout Bayonne. The Public Library will be open, because it serves as a polling place . The Constable Hook Recycling Drop-Off Site will be closed.

Street-sweeping and alternate side of the street parking will be suspended. Parking meters and residential permit parking regulations will not be enforced.

Any municipal offices and services closed or suspended on Tuesday will be back in operation on Wednesday, November 8.