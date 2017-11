City of Bayonne and Community Volunteers Help the Needy for Thanksgiving

Bayonne Mayor Davis, Council Members, and community volunteers help the needy: Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council Members, and community volunteers helped unload and distribute 100 frozen turkeys for residents in need. Mayor Davis and the Council Members donate turkeys annually to St. Henry’s Church. The event took place at St. Henry’s School building. Pictured in approximate left to right order: First Ward Council Member Tom Cotter, Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa, Laura Stanlaw, Leanna Karlicki, Pat Stanlaw, Mike Stanlaw, Bill Stanlaw, City Council President Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, Marie Pope (Director of Religious Education/Youth Ministry, St. Henry’s Parish), Yesenia Luciano, Rich Marchitto, Mickey Gonzalez, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Abdul Butt, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace.



