Alexa Noone, Miss New Jersey USA Honored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis

On Thursday, November 2, Mayor Jimmy Davis presented a proclamation to Alexa Noone, a Bayonne resident, who was crowned recently as Miss New Jersey USA 2018. That title makes her a contender for Miss USA 2018. The proclamation calls upon all residents “to congratulate her, and to wish her the best as she carries out the duties of Miss New Jersey USA 2018.” Ms. Noone said that she will be assisting various charities and doing volunteer work during her year as Miss New Jersey USA. She expects to participate in various events in Bayonne and across the state. She told City officials that the pageant organization has booked her to make appearances at several ceremonies and award events around New Jersey.

Alexa Noone graduated from Simi Valley High School in California where she was the Associated Student Body President, an honor student, a four-year cheerleader, and All-American. She graduated from EMT and Phlebotomy programs. Currently, she is studying online through Brigham Young University for a degree in Criminal Justice. She would like to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The pageant winner grew up training in gymnastics. She also trained in martial arts, and earned a first degree black belt in judo.

Alexa moved to New Jersey to work out of Newark Airport as a flight attendant for United Airlines, and has lived in Bayonne for about two years. She has been to 42 states and over 20 countries. Ms. Noone has found traveling to be a very humbling and character-building experience.

Throughout her year as Miss New Jersey USA 2018, Ms. Noone is serving as an advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her two siblings are identical twins who were born with Prader-Willi Syndrome. She has volunteered for eight years with her brothers’ Challenger Baseball League for the mentally and physically disabled. She works currently with the Best Buddies Organization in New York City to help put an end to the isolation of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.