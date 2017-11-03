3rd Annual Jersey City Veterans Day Parade

Mayor Fulop & City Officials Honor Local Military Heroes in 3rd Annual Parade Commemorating Veterans Day
With Thousands of
Participants, the Jersey City Parade of Veterans & Local
Heroes Shows Continued Support for our Military Personnel; a Focal Point for
the Fulop Administration
Jersey City’s 3rd Annual Parade of Veterans and Local
Heroes will take place this Saturday, starting with a remembrance ceremony at
Dickinson High School’s Vietnam Memorial.
From there, a parade of marching bands, local ROTC cadets, color guards,
active and former military personnel from all branches of the armed forces, VFW
members, AMVETS and other supporting organizations will march along Newark Avenue. Six local veterans are being honored, including the
parade’s Grand Marshal, Vietnam veteran John Scafidi. Following the parade,a Veterans Resource
Fair will be held on the grounds of City Hall.
Mayor Fulop held the
first-ever Veterans Day parade in Jersey City in 2015. Last year, nearly 2,000 people participated,
establishing Jersey City as one of New Jersey’s premier
destination parades in honor of those who keep America safe and free.
Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 12 p.m.
William L. Dickerson High School 2 Palisades Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07306
Who: Active and former military personnel
2017
Veteran Honorees
Jersey City Mayor Steven F. Fulop
Jersey City Municipal Council