3rd Annual Jersey City Veterans Day Parade Saturday, November 4, 2017

Mayor Fulop & City Officials Honor Local Military Heroes in 3rd Annual Parade Commemorating Veterans Day With Thousands of Participants, the Jersey City Parade of Veterans & Local Heroes Shows Continued Support for our Military Personnel; a Focal Point for the Fulop Administration

Jersey City’s 3rd Annual Parade of Veterans and Local

Heroes will take place this Saturday, starting with a remembrance ceremony at Dickinson High School’s Vietnam Memorial.

From there, a parade of marching bands, local ROTC cadets, color guards, active and former military personnel from all branches of the armed forces, VFW members, AMVETS and other supporting organizations will march along Newark Avenue.

Six local veterans are being honored, including the parade’s Grand Marshal, Vietnam veteran John Scafidi.

Following the parade, a Veterans Resource Fair will be held on the grounds of City Hall.

Mayor Fulop held the first-ever Veterans Day parade in Jersey City in 2015. Last year, nearly 2,000 people participated, establishing Jersey City as one of New Jersey’s premier destination parades in honor of those who keep America safe and free.

Date:

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 12 p.m.

William L. Dickinson High School 2 Palisade Avenue Jersey

City, NJ 07306

Active and former military personnel

2017 Veteran Honorees

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and Jersey City

Municipal Council