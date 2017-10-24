RWJ Barnabas Opens 80,000-Square-foot Medical Building Bayonne. 

Photo caption: L to R: Jerry Walker, co-founder Team Walker; Bayonne Mayor James Davis; Barry Ostrowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health; Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravolloti; Assemblywoman, Angela McKnight, Jersey City; Joseph F. Scott, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jersey City Medical Center; Executive Vice President, Office of Health Care Transformation, RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health hosted a welcome reception to celebrate the opening of the new 80,000-square-foot medical building in Bayonne. Over 200 guests, include Bayonne Mayor James David and other local government officials, attended the event and were given tours of the facility, which encompasses a satellite emergency department (SED), overseen by Jersey City Medical Center, as well as imaging services through New Jersey Imaging Network.

The SED has seen over 1,700 patients since opening a few weeks ago. Located at 519 Broadway, RWJBarnabas Health at Bayonne is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The new facility accepts patient walk-ins as well as patients transported by an ambulance or emergency vehicle. For more information, please visit www.rwjbarnabashealth.org/bayonne.