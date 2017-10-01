Port Authority warns of Severe Congestion Issues Gridlock Alert

Holland Tunnel Due to Lane Closures on Route 139

Motorists strongly urged to use mass transit and consider alternate routes; PATH rail to add extra trains during peak hours on all lines

Drivers who typically commute through the Holland Tunnel are urged to use mass transit –particularly during the morning and evening rush hours — due to fire damage to the nearby Route 139 ramp in Jersey City that is maintained by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The extensive structural damage to the ramp has resulted in closures to three of five lanes nearly back to the tunnel, with the 60-percent capacity reduction expected to cause significant delays for westbound traffic in Jersey City and Hoboken. Lower Manhattan also can expect backups on local streets accessing the tunnel entrance to New Jersey, particularly if one of the tunnel’s two westbound lanes must be closed if gridlock occurs on the New Jersey side.

Drivers should use mass transit, consider alternate work hours or telecommute if possible since other crossing like the Lincoln Tunnel may face delays due to the diverted traffic.

The Port Authority and NJ DOT have activated their Offices of Emergency Management to continuously monitor the situation and streamline communications with other state and local officials. Agency officials are working on traffic management plans to lessen potential congestion impacts and will coordinate implementation with counterparts at NJ DOT, NJ Transit, New Jersey State Police, Jersey City, Hoboken and Manhattan, New York City officials, as well as New York Waterways ferry service.

PATH rail is poised to add two extra trains hourly during the morning and evening rush hours on each of its three lines: Newark to World Trade Center, Hoboken to World Trade Center and Journal Square to 33rd Street starting Monday morning.

Travelers to Newark Liberty International Airport are encouraged to use NJ Transit rail service from New York Penn Station to access the Newark AirTrain to the airport’s terminals.

Along with urging drivers to use mass transit options and seeking ways to increase rail, bus and ferry capacity, the Port Authority is taking other significant steps to help its state and local partners alleviate the anticipated problems. Ongoing construction work on the Bayonne Bridge, for example, has been suspended to help ease regional traffic.

“The Port Authority is urging travelers to use mass transit and consider alternate work hours and telecommuting to help minimize the anticipated gridlock at the Holland Tunnel until repairs are made to New Jersey’s nearby Route 139 ramp,’’ said Diannae Ehler, the Port Authority’s Director of Tunnels, Bridges & Terminals. “The agency will assist our transportation partners to help minimize congestion around the tunnel, and we have offered engineering help if needed to evaluate and speed repairs on the state’s ramp.”

Agency, state and local officials are conferring on opening a third lane before the Monday morning rush along the Holland Tunnel’s westbound exit lanes if feasible, while also adding additional police officers, closing certain side roads and adjusting traffic light patterns to help move traffic more efficiently.

On average, more than 2,600 vehicles per rush hour and 46,000 vehicles daily travel from Manhattan to New Jersey via the Holland Tunnel.

Port Authority Police are currently staffing intersections to optimize and balance traffic flow on both westbound 14th street and the local north/south roadways. This presence will be maintained through the weekend, with needs reassessed for the start of Monday’s weekday travel patterns.

The Port Authority’s Engineering Department has offered the support of staff and its resources to assess the extent of ramp damage and assist with implementation of a repair strategy.

NY Waterway has morning and evening rush-hour service between Port Liberty and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City and Manhattan. Both terminals are accessible from the New Jersey Turnpike and have parking.

Ferry terminals at Paulus Hook and Harborside in Jersey City and the Hoboken Rail/Ferry Terminal all are served but the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

