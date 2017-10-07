NJ Turnpike CONSTRUCTION INTERCHANGE 14A

THREE WEEK SCHEDULE AS OF OCTOBER 6, 2017

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Fall of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

New roadway construction on Avenue E between 51st Street and 53rd Street continues.

New bridge construction activities continue.

Asphalt paving will resume on Avenue E during the week of 10/16/17.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Ramp roadway construction continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues.

During the weekends of October 20-22 and October 27-29, 2017, there will be weekend lane closures on northbound and southbound Route 440 between Pulaski Street and Harbor Drive for asphalt paving work. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

New ramp construction continues.

If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-671-6872, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you.

For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website.

For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here.