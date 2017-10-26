Bayonne News, Dining, Live Music in Bayonne, Live On Stage

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE OCT. 27 2017

Now in its seventh   week Music Broadway Bayonne Oct. 27 2017 sponsored by Bayonne Mayor James Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone brings Music back to Broadway combining excellent venues with exceptional entertainment to make your Friday night out fun and local. 
See who’s performing at these five   participating  restaurants and Bistro and Tavern  for Friday, October 27th, 2017music broadway bayonne

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter