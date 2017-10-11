Jersey City to install Electric Car Charging Stations

Mayor Fulop Announces Plan to Install Electric Car Charging Stations in All Wards; Stations will be Open to the Public

Administration Looking to Transition City Vehicle Fleet to Electric Vehicles; Office of Sustainability to be Created following Adoption of Ordinance by City Council this Week

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today that the administration is advancing a plan to install electric car charging stations that will be open to the public in all six wards of the

city as part of the Fulop administration’s sustainability agenda.

“We are excited to bring this technology to Jersey City as we know our residents are conscious about reducing our impact on the environment,” said Mayor Fulop. “We also believe that government should lead by example, so we will be looking to transition the city vehicle fleet to electric vehicles and hope this will inspire more residents to do the same.”

On Wednesday, the City Council will vote to authorize a competitive contracting resolution for a request for proposals for the charging stations. The number of total car charging stations will be determined by the final costs from the bid, however, the administration is planning for a minimum of two car charging stations per ward and a total of 16 stations at the outset, with the potential for growth.

The City is seeking grant funding to help cover the costs of the program.

As part of the Fulop Administration’s continued focus on enhancing sustainability in Jersey City, the city launched this year a series of initiatives aimed at tackling issues related to climate change initially focusing on storm water management, specifically reducing flooding and limiting pollution of our waterways.

Also on second reading this week is an ordinance creating

an Office of Sustainability to continue the work of the Office of Innovation in addressing a range of citywide sustainable practices and initiatives including collaborating with our local partners to establish green infrastructure standards for the city, identify priority areas for big green infrastructure projects, and tighten storm water runoff limits across the city for new developments.

.