Hudson County Community College Responds to Executive Orders on DACA and Undocumented Students

October 4, 2017, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has established clear guidelines as to what it will – and will not do – with regard to the White House’s executive order to rescind the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program instituted under executive order in 2012.

Last week, at a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill, California Senator Kamala Harris questioned Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke about the concern that the personal information of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children could be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency tasked with removals. Acting Secretary Duke stated that she could not guarantee that the information of young immigrants who applied for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would not be turned over to immigration and customs authorities.

HCCC President Glen Gabert, Ph.D. said the College wants to reassure students protected under DACA. “At Hudson County Community College, we are dedicated to assisting and caring for all of our students. We will continue to counsel and advocate on behalf of our DACA students,” he said.

Shortly after the executive order was issued, Hudson County Community College issued the following statement to define how the College is responding to executive orders concerning DACA and undocumented students:

Hudson County Community College will provide support on immigration-related concerns.

Hudson County Community College will counsel those impacted with resources for educational and living expenses for which they are legally eligible.

Hudson County Community College will vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who threatens, intimidates or harasses any member of our community.

Hudson County Community College will intensify its long-standing advocacy for expanded access to higher education for all our students.

Hudson County Community College will not voluntarily disclose immigration and/or citizenship status to federal authorities absent a court-issued subpoena.

Hudson County Community College will not ask questions regarding immigration and/or citizenship status except when relevant to the service being provided.

Hudson County Community College will not voluntarily disclose immigration and/or citizenship status information to federal authorities unless necessary to comply with a federal regulation or to protect a person’s safety.

Dr. Gabert reminded that Hudson County is the most ethnically diverse area of the United States. “Our students represent more than 90 different nationalities and 58% of them speak a language other than English in their homes. More than 50% of our students identify as being of Hispanic heritage (can we get most recent figures for the other students?). Our students are the future of this area and our country. They are industrious, dedicated men and women who are working to create better lives for themselves, their families and our community,” he said.

