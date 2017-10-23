Hudson County Community College NJPAC Teen Jazz Performance  

Tuesday, October 24
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Galley
71 Sip Ave., 6th Floor
Hudson County Community College welcomes community partner New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a year-long partnership of FREE programs. Join the Department of Cultural Affairs for the NJPAC Teen Jazz Performance on Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Sign up today!
This event is part of our “Twilight Tuesdays” series which includes artist receptions, faculty mixers, author readings, workshops and more.