Hudson County Community College NJPAC Teen Jazz Performance  

NJPAC Teen Jazz Performance  

Tuesday, October 24
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Galley
71 Sip Ave., 6th Floor 
 
Hudson County Community College welcomes community partner New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a year-long partnership of FREE programs. Join the Department of Cultural Affairs for the NJPAC Teen Jazz Performance on Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Sign up today!
 
This event is part of our “Twilight Tuesdays” series which includes artist receptions, faculty mixers, author readings, workshops and more.

For more information, please visit our website.
 
