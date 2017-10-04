Hudson County Community College 2017 -2018 Lecture Series

Hudson County Community College to welcome Grant Imahara,

Martha Raddatz, and B.D. Wong in 2017-2018 Lecture Series

Series begins in November; the events are open to the general public and there is no charge for admission.

October 4, 2017, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has announced the lineup for its 2017-2018 Lecture Series. The featured lecturers include animatronics engineering expert and former host of Discovery’s MythBusters Grant Imahara; ABC News Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor of This Week Martha Raddatz; and actor and activist BD Wong.

The events will be held the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square Transportation Center. All are open to the general public and there is no charge for admission. Tickets for the events are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and may be obtained by visiting www.hccc.edu/tickets.

The first lecture on Wednesday, November 29 at 11 a.m. will feature Grant Imahara, who was also a model-maker and animatronics engineer at George Lucas’s Industrial Light and Magic. While there, he worked in special effects on eleven feature films – Star Wars: Episodes 1 – 3, Artificial Intelligence: AI, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Martha Raddatz will appear in the second segment of the series on Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. Ms. Raddatz has served as ABC News’ chief White House correspondent during the last term of President George W. Bush’s administration, and received Peabody and Emmy awards for her coverage of presidential campaigns and the September 11 attacks.

The final lecture will take place on Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. and will feature BD Wong, the award-winning actor who has appeared on Law& Order: SVU, Oz, Mr. Robot, Gotham, Jurassic Park, and Jurassic World. Mr. Wong also appeared in the Broadway production of M. Butterfly, for which he earned a Tony Award, Theatre World

Award, Clarence Derwent Award, and Drama Desk Award.

