Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark Sets November Events to Mark a Month of Remembrance

Visitors express personal messages of love and remembrance on a life-sized greeting card available at Archdiocesan Catholic (photo courtesy of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark)

Each year, Catholic Cemeteries, a Ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark, marks November, a month of Remembrance, with events to commemorate All Saints Day (November 1), All Souls Day (November 2), and Cemetery Sunday (November 6). Observances include Masses, an inspirational concert, a symposium on coping with grief, and a unique opportunity for the bereaved to personally express themselves in tribute to departed loved ones.

Masses of Remembrance at Catholic Cemeteries

An integral aspect of the ministry of Catholic Cemeteries is to provide for the spiritual needs of its families. As part of this commitment, Remembrance Masses are celebrated on Memorial Day and throughout the year, typically the first Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday each month at its cemeteries. During November’s Masses of Remembrance, special prayers and intentions will be shared to mark the observance of All Saints and All Souls Days. Mass will be celebrated at Saint Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia (Nov. 3), Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover (Nov. 7), Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington (Nov. 8), Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah (Nov. 8), and Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City (Nov. 9). For a complete schedule of Masses, visit www.rcancem.org<http://www.rcancem.org> or stop by the cemetery’s main office. All are welcome to participate.

Cemetery Sunday

November 5th is Cemetery Sunday, a special day to remind us of the importance of Catholic cemeteries and the value of continued prayer for departed family members, friends, and those who may have no one to pray for them. Catholic Cemeteries are sacred places, blessed and set aside as final resting places for the earthly remains of our faithful departed. They are visible reminders of our Catholic faith in the Resurrection, and a sign of hope in God and His promise of everlasting life. All in our Catholic community are encouraged to join in a day of faith, prayer and remembrance by visiting one of our most sacred places… a Catholic cemetery.

Bereavement Presentation and Concert in Honor of the Faithful Departed

Each year, Catholic Cemeteries sponsors A Concert in Honor of the Faithful Departed on Cemetery Sunday (November 5) at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. This year, the inspirational concert will feature the musical works of Dvorák, Mozart, Duruflé, Elgar, Barber, and Flummerfelt. The talented Cathedral Choir, organist Ian Tomesch, and conductor John J. Miller, Director of Music Ministries for the Archdiocese of Newark, will present the concert beginning at 4:00 P.M.

This performance is intended to be a source of comfort and hope for those mourning the loss of a loved one. The Church gathers not only to pray for the repose of their souls, but to console one another by strengthening our hope and faith in the resurrection. Upon arrival, guests may enroll names of departed loved ones into a special Book of Remembrance. A free-will offering will be received, and advance tickets are not necessary.

Prior to the concert is a short symposium to the bereaved by the Office of Family Life of the Archdiocese of Newark. This year’s pre-concert lecture, “Using Music to Cope with Grief,” starts at 3:20 PM in the Cathedral Chapel of Our Lady of Grace of the Cathedral Basilica.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is located at 89 Ridge Street, Newark. For more information visit www.CathedralBasilica.org or call 973-484-2400.

Hallmark of Love and Remembrance

Remembering loved ones with a greeting card is a common expression of affection. At Catholic Cemeteries, families and visitors are offered the opportunity to express themselves to departed loved ones on life-sized greeting cards available during important holidays and celebrations. These include Easter, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, and All Saints and All Souls Days, and Cemetery Sunday (see photos). Heartfelt prayers and personal expressions of love and remembrance for departed loved ones fill the banners placed near the cemeteries’ entrances two weeks prior to each holiday.

To learn more about Catholic Cemeteries, a Ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, or to sign up for informative e-mails and newsletters, visit www.CatholicJourney.org