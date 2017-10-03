Breast Cancer Seminar Set for October 25 at Palisades Medical Center

Palisades Medical Center’s Breast Cancer Education Seminar

Featured Speakers:

Medical Professionals from the Palisades Women’s Group

Location:

Palisades Medical Center Auditorium, 7600 River Road, North Bergen, NJ

Date/Time:

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

6:00 p.m.

Cost:

FREE Admission. FREE refreshments will be provided. FREE Transportation Available.

Contact to Attend:

Nikki Mederos (201) 854-5702

Additional Info:

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In fact, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. During National Breast Cancer Awareness

Month, Palisades Medical Center is pleased to invite the public to a FREE Breast Cancer Education Seminar. Attendees will hear experts from Palisades Women’s Group discuss early detection and prevention, treatment options, and the latest research on breast

cancer.

About Hackensack Meridian

Health Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian

Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of Hackensack Meridian Health, and it features

a 202-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by

Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious

Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. For more information,

please call 201-854-5000 or visit

palisadesmedical.org.

###