Art in Bayonne Unveiling of Art on Utility Boxes and Fire Boxes

 
Art in Bayonne, brought out an enthusiastic group of art lovers who visited Bridge Art Gallery at 7th and Broadway for the unveiling of  art on Bayonne’s Utility and Fire Poles on Thursday, October 12th.
 
Artists  Jeff Ware, Stephanie Petersen, Gary Waynans, Maria Lupianez, Samantha Llanes and Tiffany Dancy were selected to 
create art on various utility boxes and fire poles in the Bergen Point section of Bayonne 
 
Art in Bayonne
Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis with Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone Director Terrence Malloy told the participants at the Art Installation that this program was the first of many to beautify Bayonne

Under the direction of Bayonne’s Mayor Jimmy Davis and created

by Bayonne UEZ Director Terrence Malloy and Assistant
Director Dee Dee Bottino the call went out looking for artist interested in creating art on Bayonne’s Utility Boxes and Fire Poles.
The art installation was made possible through the efforts of the Bayonne Municipal Council, The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone Corporation, Bridge Art Gallery (Cheryl and Chris Mack) Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs and Bayonne Mayor James Davis.
 
Both Mayor Davis and UEZ Director Malloy assured the participants that this current art program was the first of many to come to beautify Bayonne.
The artists work can be seen at these locations
 
Art in Bayonne
Tiffany Dancy (Broadway & 5th Street)
 
art in bayonne
Jeff Ware  (Broadway & 7th Street)
with two locations and Broadway & Cottage Street 
 
art in bayonne
Maria Lupianez (Broadway and Cottage Street)
 
Gary Wynans (Cottage Street)
art in bayonne
Stephanie Petersen with Bayonne Council President Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis, Ms. Petersen’s two children, Stephanie Petersen, Bayonne First Ward Councilman Thomas Cotter and Bayonne Councilman at Large Juan Perez
Stephanie Petersen (8th Street & Broadway)
 
art in bayonne
Samantha Llanes  (9th Steet & Broadway)
