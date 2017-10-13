Art in Bayonne Unveiling of Art on Utility Boxes and Fire Boxes

Art in Bayonne, brought out an enthusiastic group of art lovers who visited Bridge Art Gallery at 7th and Broadway for the unveiling of art on Bayonne’s Utility and Fire Poles on Thursday, October 12th.
Artists Jeff Ware, Stephanie Petersen, Gary Waynans, Maria Lupianez, Samantha Llanes and Tiffany Dancy were selected to
create art on various utility boxes and fire poles in the Bergen Point section of Bayonne
Under the direction of Bayonne’s Mayor Jimmy Davis and created
by Bayonne UEZ Director Terrence Malloy and Assistant
Director Dee Dee Bottino the call went out looking for artist interested in creating art on Bayonne’s Utility Boxes and Fire Poles.
The art installation was made possible through the efforts of the Bayonne Municipal Council, The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone Corporation, Bridge Art Gallery (Cheryl and Chris Mack) Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs and Bayonne Mayor James Davis.
Both Mayor Davis and UEZ Director Malloy assured the participants that this current art program was the first of many to come to beautify Bayonne.
The artists work can be seen at these locations
Tiffany Dancy (Broadway & 5th Street)
Jeff Ware (Broadway & 7th Street)
with two locations and Broadway & Cottage Street
Maria Lupianez (Broadway and Cottage Street)
Gary Wynans (Cottage Street)
Stephanie Petersen (8th Street & Broadway)
Samantha Llanes (9th Steet & Broadway)