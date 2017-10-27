Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Jersey City Municipal Council and

the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs Present the

27th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour

On October 14th and 15th, more than 200 art events will take place across the city, featuring the artwork of more than 500 artists; The weekend includes curated tours where visitors can explore artists’ studios, discover new galleries, enjoy performing arts or one of the city’s 100 outdoor murals

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Jersey City Municipal Council and the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs are pleased to present the 27th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST) on October 14th and 15th, 2017, where more than 160 artist studios, galleries, museums, art markets and other art-activated spaces across Jersey City will be inviting the public in to enjoy and purchase art in all forms of media. The second largest city in New Jersey and most diverse city in the nation, Jersey City is a widely considered the arts destination of the state.

During the JCAST weekend, thousands of residents and visitors will engage with more than 500 artists on their own turf. The myriad of events include live art demonstrations and interactive exhibits, live music, art markets, panel discussions, dance performances, curated bus, bike and walking tours of indoor and outdoor art in every neighborhood (Jersey City boasts more than 100 public murals alone), and so much more! All JCAST events are free and open to the public.

Complimentary shuttle bus service will be available to take tour-goers throughout the city from noon to 6 p.m. both days to ensure that they can view exhibits with ease and comfort. The buses will start at the Mack-Cali Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, with more 30 stops across the city along a northbound and southbound route.

The JCAST weekend will kick off with an Opening Reception, Friday, October 13th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at theMack-Cali Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson Street, located on the Hudson River waterfront, adjacent to the Exchange Place PATH station. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, panel discussions, art demos, coloring book art, interactive exhibits, etc., allowing JCAST artists an opportunity to let loose after months of hard preparatory work while interacting with their art fans. Attendees will have a sneak-peek at two Pro Arts exhibits, What’s Next? Pro Arts Members’ Exhibition and Curators’ Choice Fall Exhibition 2017, which will be on display in a gallery adjacent to the Atrium.

The weekend will culminate with an Artists’ Reception on Sunday, October 15th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hudson County Community College Department of Cultural Affairs’ Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery, located in Journal Square on Sip Avenue, adjacent to the PATH station. The gallery features Each State of the Mind is Irreducible: Spanish & Latin Artists, including artists based in Mana Contemporary New Jersey (on Newark Avenue in Jersey City) and Chicago. Mana Contemporary is dedicated to providing a platform for contemporary art and artists through exhibitions, studio programs and public programs.

To generate excitement leading up to JCAST, the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs is partnering with HONK NYC for the “Honk for Art Pop-Up Parade” on Thursday, October 12th, 2017. HONK NYC is an annual music festival that features musicians and performers from around the globe who are dedicated to preserving the grassroots tradition of brass and percussion music. JCAST participants and aficionados will be invited to gather with HONK NYC bands on the pedestrian plaza on Newark Avenue, near the Grove Street PATH station. Attendees will be encouraged to wear creative attire, fly banners, carry art creations, etc, while promoting their JCAST art shows to the brass beats of HONK NYC bands. The pop-up parade will proceed to Montgomery Hall, where HONK NYC bands will be playing a show.



EVENT SCHEDULE:

Throughout the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour weekend, hundreds of talented local and regional artists will be showcasing stunning artwork in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, collage, multi-media, film, murals, dance performances, music and more. A roster of the more than 160 event spaces can be found in a special tour guide in October 8th, 2017, issue of the Hudson Reporter. Additionally, an interactive map, including artist names, event spaces, bus routes, and an event schedule, will be printed on www.thejcast.com.

Several venues will feature group and community shows assembled by local curators, including 111 First Street Artists on Hallady Street, the Bethune Center, 150 Bay Street artists, City Hall Rotunda Galleries, Mana Contemporary, Art House, the Pershing Field Community Center, Shua Space, and many more. All shows can be found onwww.thejcast.com.

A few JCAST highlights:

· Bike JC light-up riding tour

· Jersey City Cultural Leaders short film screenings at the Bethune Center

· Curated mural tours

· Dance performances at Nimbus Dance Works

· Screening of Thirsty with film producer Q&A at 395 Halladay St, #2 (as part of The Artists of 111 1st Streetshow)

· Collectors Club: Dineen Hull Gallery & Art Foundation Tour at the Benjamin J. Dineen III & Dennis C. Hull Gallery, Hudson County Community College

· Discussion Panel: Finding Tranquility in a Digital Age at Clara Arts

· Live Painting Performance at the NJCU Visual Arts Gallery

· Jonathan LeVine Projects @ Mana Contemporary art opening of two shows; The Fourth Dimension: Timeand Made to Stay

· Vogue Ball performance at White Eagle Hall

· Mana Contemporary’s multi-gallery Fall Open House

JCAST PASSPORT to the ARTS

In an effort to put the TOUR in Jersey City Art & Studio Tour, art aficionados are invited to get social with JCAST via a special promotion presented by the Jersey City Arts Council. In return, they can get a special reward from a local eatery. Here’s how:

1. Visit at least 10 JCAST-participating venues during JCAST weekend and snap a pic of art.

2. Post the photo to Instagram or Twitter and use the tags: #JCAST2017, @JerseyCityArtsCouncil and @JCArtStudioTour.

3. Once you hit 10, you will get a personal message from the Jersey City Arts Council with your reward certificate.

Go to jerseycityartscouncil.org for more info and a list of participating JCAST PASSPORT locations.

GETTING AROUND:

Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, but that should not stop you from seeing all of the amazing #JCAST2017 shows! There are many ways to participate in the tour and several are listed here:

· FREE CITYWIDE SHUTTLE BUSES

Get around Jersey City by taking a complimentary ride on an official JCAST shuttle bus. There are two routes – northbound & southbound – which will be leaving approximately every half hour and circle the whole city. To go www.thejcast.com for bus stops.

· CURATED TOURS

The JCAST team is currently planning a series of super fab curated bus and walking tours. Pick up a flyer for your favorite tour at the Kick-Off Celebration on Friday, October 13th in the Harborside Atrium.

· YOUR BIKE OR BIKE SHARE

JC is super bike friendly. This is one of the easiest ways to get around town. Plus, there are more than 50 Citi Bike share stations around the city.

· PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Many of the tour stops are accessible by public transportation, including the PATH and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, including sites in downtown, Journal Square, West Side and Bergen-Lafayette. Coming from NYC? The NY Waterway will let you out right at Exchange Place where we are having our kick-off reception! Take the ferry from the Manhattan World Financial Center to Paulus Hook in Jersey City.

· FREE PARKING

Mack-Cali will provide complimentary parking at the URBY parking lot across from the Harborside Atrium for the kickoff party, and throughout the weekend. Park at the lot and hop on a shuttle tour!

BUY ART—LIVE WITH ART

A major initiative of JCAST is to provide unprecedented exposure for the artists that make up the fabric of Jersey City while encouraging the public to engage with artists and buy their art. While preparing for the upcoming JCAST, the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs had the unique opportunity to tour a variety of residents’ homes: real people who have supported local artists and live with their artwork on their walls.

Each family had a unique story as to why they surrounded themselves with artwork, but there was a common theme expressed so eloquently by Jennifer Hughes, a resident of the Lincoln Park neighborhood: “Someone took an incredible amount of time and passion to tell a story when they were making their art and now we have all that vitality and life all around us.” The campaign will be launched via a full-page ad in the special JCAST section in the Hudson Reporter.

Mayor Fulop expresses the city’s sentiment best: “From the Heights, to Greenville, to Downtown, to the West Side, to Bergen Lafayette and Journal Square, Jersey City’s cultural scene continues to expand and diversify. Support our local artists by visiting their exhibits and purchasing their work, and engage with your neighbors during one of the biggest annual art events in the region. It is an event you do not want to miss!”

This citywide cultural event is an incredible celebration of the dynamic and diverse creative community that lives and thrives in Jersey City-truly the heart of art in New Jersey.

Special thanks to the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour 2017 partners, including the Goldman Sachs, Hudson County Community College Department of Cultural Affairs with the Benjamin J. Dineen III & Dennis C. Hull Gallery, Hudson Reporter, the Jersey City Arts Council, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Piggy Back Bar, Silverman and Yelp.

