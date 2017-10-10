10 Incredible Ways To Help Homeless Animals Without Adopting Them

If you’re anything like me, you want to take every homeless animal home and nurse them back to health and happiness. However, if your home and schedule is anything like mine, there simply isn’t enough space or time for each and every one of them.

So, what is a diehard animal lover to do if they aren’t in a place to adopt?

As it turns out, there are plenty of things that we can all do to help local shelters and rescue organizations stay afloat, as well as help them get the animals into good homes.

These 10 ways to help homeless animals goes far beyond simply writing a check to the organization (although that is very much appreciated too). Let us know if we missed anything you do to help shelter animals in your community.

And please SHARE this potentially lifesaving list with your family and friends on Facebook!

Thumbnail source: Flickr

1. Sew “Adopt Me” Vests And Bandanas

2. Help With Paperwork

3. Take A Dog To An Obedience Class

4. Offer Up Your Gifts

5. Write Copy For Them

6. Play With The Cats

7. Take Higher Quality Pictures

8. Post Adoptable Animals On Social Media

Facebook

9. Scour The Internet

10. Transport Animals