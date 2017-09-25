Passantino Wins Eight Awards from New Jersey Journalism Organization

BAYONNE, NJ – Freelance journalist Joseph Passantino won eight awards from the Garden State Journalism Association in its 70th Annual Memorial Journalism Awards competition.

Three of his honors were for work performed for the Hudson Reporter newspaper group, and five were for the TAPinto Bayonne news website.

Passantino received the Hildy Johnson Award for his story, “Smack Surges in Hudson County,” which appeared in The Weehawken Reporter. The GSJA bestows the honor for the “outstanding print or broadcast news story of the year.”

Along with Hudson Reporter colleague Al Sullivan, Passantino took home a second-place award in the Print/Investigative Reporting category for “Electronic Cheating? School District Investigates Possible Smart Phone Cheats.” The story ran in the Bayonne Community News.

Passantino won second place in the Photography, Essay category for “Snow Daze; After the Blizzard,” which ran in the Bayonne Community News. The photo series chronicled the city following a 20-inch snowfall.

For TAPinto Bayonne, Passantino won in the photography categories of Spot News, General News, and Portraits & Personalities.

In Spot News, he won first place for his photo titled “Sad Day,” taken following an apparent suicide in a downtown Bayonne park.

In General News, Passantino took both first and second places for “Just Super,” a picture of a super moon taken from The Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, and for “A Tale of Two Bridges.”

In Portraits & Personalities, he again took the two top spots; for “My Turn,” where he captured the image of a child waiting anxiously for his father to share ice cream, and “May I Help You?”, a shot of a dog “manning” the counter in a veterinarian’s office.

The honors were presented for work completed in 2016.

CAPTIONS:

1. Snow Daze

2. My Turn

3. May I Help You?

4. Just Super

5. Sad Day

6. A Tale of Two Bridges