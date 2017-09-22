BAYONNE MAYOR DAVIS ANNOUNCES PLAN RESPOND AMAZON RFP

Bayonne Mayor James Davis announced recently that the City plans to respond to the request for proposals (RFP) issued by Amazon for the creation of the second headquarters in the United States.

Mayor Davis stated, “Given the fact that the City of Bayonne has over 200 acres of undeveloped land on the former Military Ocean Terminal-Bayonne (MOTBY), I believe we are uniquely positioned to respond to this request.” Bayonne’s ongoing transformation from a city of industry to a city of innovation and technology fits perfectly with Amazon’s objectives and, quite frankly, the City of Bayonne meets or exceeds every one of the logistical, cultural, communal and operational criteria set forth in Amazon’s RFP. Simply stated, “I believe there are no other municipalities offering anything close to what Bayonne has to offer.”

The area being offered by Bayonne as the location for Amazon HQ2 sits on the Hudson River steps away from the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, adjacent to Route 440, within easy reach of three major airports and two Amtrak train stations with a soon-to-be-finished direct access to the New Jersey Turnpike. The area currently has plans for development of residential and retail space on a portion of the former base that would fit in with Amazon’s goal of the headquarters being part of a thriving community. The area also offers great growth potential with many old warehouses and other abandoned industrial sites nearby.

Amazon’s current corporate headquarters is located in Seattle, Washington and its Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, has announced that Amazon is looking to set up a second corporate headquarters outside of Seattle. “Amazon is looking for a city located in a metropolitan area of 1 million or more people,” Davis added, “with a diverse, educated population, ample recreational opportunities and quick access to mass transit, major highways, international airports and major universities. Sounds to me like Mr. Bezos wants to come to Bayonne.”

www.bayonnenj.org