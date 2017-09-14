Jimmy John’s Sandwiches Celebrates Opening First Jersey City Location

Ribbon -Cutting Ceremony at the One Located on ground floor of the residential and retail tower at 110 First Street, restaurant adds new dynamic to Downtown Jersey City’s dining scene

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop cut the ribbon to officially open the new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in downtown Jersey City on September 13, 2017. Photo by Jennifer Brown/The City of Jersey City Left to Right: Jimmy John’s employees Kai Roberts, Donte Carter, Jimmy John’s Franchisee Joe Brendel, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, and Jimmy John’s employees Ellis Bruce and Sean Evers. JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Sept. 13, 2017) — The unique lifestyle offered at The One became even more desirable today, when Jimmy John’s Sandwiches celebrated the opening of its first Jersey City location on the ground floor of the luxury residential and retail tower at 110 First Street. The popular restaurant, which marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, adds a new dynamic to Downtown Jersey City’s renowned dining scene, and represents another example of the convenience enjoyed by residents of The One, which is situated in the Powerhouse Arts District neighborhood.

“When searching for dining and retail concepts to fill the ground-floor space at The One, we were committed to ensuring that the establishments we welcome here are well positioned to meet the needs our building’s residents, as well as those of our neighbors in the Powerhouse Arts District,” said Lloyd Goldman, principal of BLDG Management Co., Inc., which developed The One in a joint-venture partnership with Ares Management, L.P. and Urban Development Partners. “While The One has experienced a high level of success due to its unique residences and unparalleled building amenities, I believe that bringing in high-quality establishments such as Jimmy John’s, and the resulting enrichment of the surrounding community, is the project’s most significant accomplishment.”

Residents of The One enjoy next-level luxury amenities, including a world-class fitness center with its own yoga studio, media theater room, children’s playroom, gaming room, virtual golf, residents’ lounge with catering kitchen and billiards and additional storage space. Outdoor amenities include a pool with private cabanas and an expansive landscaped sun deck, picnic and lawn area, barbecues and fire pit. Additionally, sitting 37 stories high, a sky lounge with a kitchen and adjacent roof deck provides residents with a perfect place for entertaining guests with a direct view of New York City.

For commuters, The One is just a short walk from Jersey City’s Grove Street, Pavonia/Newport and Exchange Place PATH stations. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail stop is conveniently located right outside of the building, which is also just a short drive to the Holland Tunnel. Residents also benefit from the presence of an on-site parking garage, bike storage, an immediately adjacent Citi Bike station, as well as a 24-hour attended lobby.

Prospective residents of The One can visit www.theonenj.com . Retailers interested in the remaining available ground-floor space at The One can contact Robert Mackowski at rmackowski@rkf.com or Jerry Rockoff at jr@rkf.com . RKF, the exclusive retail leasing agent for the property, is currently marketing the remaining 885 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

About BLDG Management Co., Inc.

BLDG Management Co., Inc. is a privately owned, multigenerational, full-service real estate company. BLDG and its affiliates build, manage, own and operate rental properties throughout the United States. With its headquarters and over 400 employees in New York City, BLDG manages several hundred properties in the region. The ownership and employees of BLDG take great pride in maintaining their properties to a higher standard of excellence, which provides it tenants — both residential and commercial — with a better rental experience. BLDG’s properties are known to have superior levels of service, amenities, cleanliness, personal attention and tenant retention.

About Ares Management, L.P.

Ares is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $88 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2015 and more than 15 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its four distinct but complementary investment groups in Tradable Credit, Direct Lending, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. Visit www.aresmgmt.com for more information.

About Urban Development Partners

Urban Development Partners is a fully integrated real estate development company focused on large scale, mixed-use, urban developments. Each project at Urban Development Partners benefits from more than 25 years of experience in planning, design and construction of residential, commercial, hospitality and retail projects. The breadth of experience within the firm allows Urban Development Partners to stay highly involved from deal sourcing and acquisition to project conception through predevelopment, financing, construction and occupancy. Urban Development Partners also offers a complete scope of development services for acquisitions, distressed asset evaluations and asset management.

About RKF

The leading independent real estate firm in North America specializing in retail leasing, investment sales and consulting services, RKF serves a broad spectrum of domestic and global clients in services ranging from national tenant and owner representation to advisory, consulting and dispositions. With approximately $30 billion in aggregate real estate transactions to its credit, RKF has been responsible for identifying scores of real estate opportunities throughout the United States for leading American and international chains, retailers, developers and institutional clients. RKF is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Northern New Jersey, San Francisco, Tokyo and Toronto. RKF operates in Canada as RKF Group Canada Realty, a retail brokerage.