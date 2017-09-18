Jersey City Trains Local Chaplains to Assist Residents During Times of Loss, Violence

Clergy will Provide Support & Comfort as well as access to Social Services

Chaplain Program Supported by a $10,000 Grant from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today a new program to use local clergy members to assist residents who experience violence and other difficult situations. The program is supported by a $10,000 grant from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

“Other cities nationally and in New Jersey are successfully using chaplains to provide timely and compassionate response,” said Mayor Fulop. “We care when our residents are hurting, and the Chaplains provide support to help people at a time of crisis or loss. These are people in the community who they know and trust, and who could provide assistance at a time when they need it most.”

The Chaplains will be called by the Jersey City Police Department when there is a death or other critical incident. In addition to providing comfort and support, the chaplains will serve as a liaison to social services and other resources that an individual or family may need during a time of loss or violence.

The Chaplain program is a joint initiative of the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Health & Human Services. Chaplains are recruited from a variety of faith traditions, and do not function religiously unless a resident asks for that kind of support. The Jersey City Chaplain program uses ministers who are rooted in Jersey City, and are trained for this kind of community care.

“Using Chaplains allows police officers to more quickly return to law enforcement duties, while still meeting real resident needs,” said Public Safety Director James Shea. “This program evolved from meeting with families who have experienced violence and looking for solutions together.”

“We know that in times of crisis, everybody can use extra support,” said Health & Human Services Director Stacey Flanagan. “This helps people make good use of their own resources, recover more quickly, and has positive immediate and long-term health effects.”

The program will be introduced to the public at a series of public meetings in every police district and ward. The Jersey City Police Department will also present other community policing initiatives. Light refreshments will be served.

Tuesday 9/19

7pm –Fountain of Salvation, 324 Communipaw Ave. @ Pine St.

Wednesday 9/20

7pm-North District Captain’s Meeting, MS 7, 222 Laidlaw Ave.

Thursday 9/21 –7pm –Cityline Church, 1510 Kennedy Blvd. @ Pamrapo Ave.

Monday 9/25 7pm

St. Aloysius Catholic Church Annex, 721 West Side Ave @ Jewett

Tuesday 9/26 7pm New Hope Baptist Church, 472-76 Bergen Ave

Wednesday 9/27 7pm East District Captain’s Meeting, PS 4, Bright & Varick Sts., Library

Thursday 9/28

7pm

Claremont Lafayette Presbyterian Church, Claremont & Rose Aves

Wednesday 10/11

7:30pm

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 440 Hoboken Ave (5 Corners)

Wednesday 10/18

7pm

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 219 3rd St

Thursday 10/19

7pm

Hope Center, 110 Cambridge Ave

Similar presentations will be made at South and West District Captain’s meetings, dates to be determined.

The Grant Program, through the Office of the Attorney General, is offered in honor of Detective Matthew L. Tarentino of the Summit Police Department. Detective Tarentino was a loved and respected member of his community and a role model for all. He was passionate about the Summit Police Department’s robust community outreach programs, particularly its D.A.R.E. program. As a testament to his immeasurable efforts and dedication, the Summit Police Department was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General’s Outstanding Community Policing Award. To commemorate Detective Tarentino’s badge number, #121, the Attorney General is making $219,122 in State forfeiture funds available to support this grant program.