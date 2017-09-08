General

Jersey City Police Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, Hudson County Corrections Officers to Compete in the 2nd Annual Jersey City First Responders Charity Cook-off 

Festivities Include Food Tasting and Judging of Contestants’ Dishes, Food Trucks, Children’s Activities, Music and More; All Proceeds to Benefit Charity

Contestants from the Jersey City Police Department, Fire
Department, EMTs and Hudson County Corrections officers will face-off in the 2nd annual Jersey City First Responders Charity Cook-off.  With each ticket, attendees will get to taste each of the prepared dishes and vote for their favorite. 

 

All proceeds will benefit a charity of the groups’ choosing: The Jersey City Firefighters Family Assistance Fund, the Police Unity Tour, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and The Code Green Campaign, as well as $5 from every ticket sold going to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.  Festivities also include music, children’s activities, food trucks, and more while enjoying a great fall day in the Beacon’s Overlook park with views of Jersey City and New York Cit   Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

 The Beacon

  20 Beacon Way

Jersey City, NJ 07304

 Jersey City Police Officers

 Jersey City Firefighters

 Jersey City EMTs

Hudson County Corrections Officer

Jersey City Mayor Steven F. Fulop

